Louisiana State

Bill to Ban Holding Phone While Driving Passes Louisiana House

By Mikey O
GATOR 99.5
 20 days ago
Louisiana lawmakers are pushing through a new bill that would make it a crime to hold your cell phone while talking when your vehicle is moving. Representative Mike Huval created the bill and says he has been trying to pass the same legislation for years. He argues that a new trend is people FaceTiming while driving, which is very dangerous because it takes your attention off the road. Huval went on to say that if a person is traveling on the interstate and watches an object for four seconds without looking at anything else, they've already traveled 400 yards. That's about four football fields in length.

GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles, LA
Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

