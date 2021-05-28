Cancel
Birmingham, AL

Police group Takes No-Confidence Vote in Birmingham Chief

alabamanews.net
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – The police officers’ lobby in Birmingham has approved a no-confidence vote in Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith, citing increasing crime and violence against officers. News outlets report that Wednesday night’s vote by board members and trustees of the Fraternal Order of Police was unanimous. They also expressed no confidence in Assistant Chief Darnell Davenport. A statement by an FOP lawyer says innocent people are being killed and police are being shot at an unprecedented rate. Smith disagreed with the vote. He says it only represents the opinions of a dozen FOP leaders who didn’t consult with their broader membership.

