Microsoft security experts are sounding the alarm on a new malware threat that uses an old but devious method to implant its code onto victims’ computers. It seems that the malware operators behind SolarMarker are finding new success with an old trick called “SEO poisoning.” Basically, according to Microsoft, this involves “stuffing” thousands of PDF documents with SEO keywords and links which start a cascade of redirections that eventually leads the unsuspecting user to malware. “The attack works by using PDF documents designed to rank on search results,” Microsoft Security Intelligence explained on Twitter in recent days. “To achieve this, attackers padded these documents with >10 pages of keywords on a wide range of topics, from ‘insurance form’ and ‘acceptance of contract’ to ‘how to join in SQL’ and ‘math answers.’”