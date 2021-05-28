Former JSO assistant chief in jail on animal cruelty charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, one of their own will appear in front of a judge Friday morning.

Former JSO Assistant Chief Robert Drummond, 65, is facing animal cruelty charges. It’s unclear what led up to his arrest yesterday afternoon.

He is also being held on intentional causes of a cruel death and unnecessary suffering, according to the Duval County Jail.

His first court appearance is 9 a.m. on Friday.

This is a developing story. WOKV has requested his records and will update information as it comes in.

