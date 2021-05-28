Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Will the Housing Market Ever Be Normal Again?

By Derek Thompson
msn.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow wild is the U.S. housing market right now? So wild, half of the houses listed nationwide in April went pending in less than a week. So wild, one poll found that most buyers admitted to bidding on homes they’d never seen in person. So wild, a Bethesda, Maryland, resident recently included in her written offer “a pledge to name her first-born child after the seller,” according to the CEO of the realty site Redfin. So wild, she did not get the house.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Markets#Housing Prices#Housing Starts#American#Toll Brothers#Millennials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
IndustryUnion Leader

Exorbitant lumber, scarce materials hampering U.S. homebuilding

WASHINGTON - U.S. homebuilding rebounded less than expected in May as very expensive lumber and shortages of other materials continued to constrain builders' ability to take advantage of an acute shortage of houses on the market. The report from the Commerce Department on Wednesday also showed permits for future home...
Businesstedmag.com

NAHB: Rising Material Challenges, Declining Builder Sentiment

(NAHB) — Rising material prices and supply chain shortages resulted in builder confidence dipping to its lowest level since August 2020. The latest National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI) released yesterday shows that builder confidence in the market for newly-built single-family homes fell two points to 81 in June. Despite the monthly decline, the reading above 80 is still a signal of strong demand in a housing market lacking inventory.
Real Estatestoreys.com

Revised Forecast Now Expects Housing Prices to Rise 19.3% in 2021

While it might feel natural to blame COVID for the drastic changes felt in Canada’s housing market, the pandemic is not entirely at fault. As the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) recently pointed out, “COVID-19 supercharged trends that were already present.”. Before the onset of COVID, record levels of immigration,...
Real Estateusajrealty.com

How the Housing Supply May Increase in the Future

Whether you call it a housing crisis, housing shortage or demand exceeding supply, we all know there aren’t enough houses to satisfy potential home buyers right now in Colorado. So how do we fix it?. For the last year, we have seen skyrocketing housing prices in the Denver metro area....
Minneapolis, MNminnesotamonthly.com

Inside the Twin Cities Housing Market’s Hot Streak

You’ve heard the horror stories. Lines for open houses snaking around the block. Dozens of instantaneous offers, many soaring $50,000 over asking price. Rejection, rejection, rejection. For homebuyers, navigating the current Twin Cities housing market has required surplus persistence and a sky-high tolerance for disappointment. For sellers, it has meant...
BusinessHousing Wire

Fannie Mae, and the housing market’s inflation problem

Another month of steadily increasing home prices and insatiable demand led Fannie Mae‘s Economic and Strategic Research Group to alter many of its 2021 predictions – in particular, its outlook on the symbiotic relationship between the housing market and inflation measures. While the housing research group believes current inflation acceleration...
Real EstateGlobeSt.com

The Intense Home Sales Market Appears to Be Slowing

The housing market may be finally slowing down, according to new data from Redfin. Redfin is reporting a four-week decline in pending sales and a drop in its demand index, which is down 12% from its late-March peak. Still, pending home sales were up 29% year over year. But seasonally adjusted pending sales are down 9.7% from their peak four weeks ago, which Redfin attributes to people opting to pause their home search and take advantage of the holiday weekend.
MLSmorns.ca

Housing market continues to moderate in May

Ottawa, ON, June 15, 2021 – Statistics released today by the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) show national home sales and new listings were both down between April and May 2021. Summary:. National home sales declined by 7.4% on a month-over-month basis in May. Actual (not seasonally adjusted) activity was...
Real Estatechadschwendeman.com

Hope Is on the Horizon for Today’s Housing Shortage

The major challenge in today’s housing market is that there are more buyers looking to purchase than there are homes available to buy. Simply put, supply can’t keep up with demand. A normal market has a 6-month supply of homes for sale. Anything over that indicates it’s a buyers’ market, but an inventory level below that threshold means we’re in a sellers’ market. Today’s inventory level sits far below the norm.
Real Estateaba.com

Home Builder Confidence Falls in June

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index fell to 81 in June. NAHB Chairman Chuck Fowke noted that the rising costs and declining availability for lumber and other building materials has lowered builder sentiment and pushed new home prices past the budgets of prospective buyers. “While builders...
Real EstateFOXBusiness

5 top counties for US vacation homes as sales surge

Vacation home sales skyrocketed in the first few months of this year, according to a new report. On Tuesday, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) released its 2021 Vacation Home Counties report, which found that vacation home sales were up 57.2% year-over-year from January to April 2021. Meanwhile, total existing-home...
Real EstateMortgageNewsDaily.com

How Second Home Sales are Driving Price Gains

A new report from the National Association of Realtors® (NAR) says that the demand for and sale of vacation homes soared during the pandemic. While that impetus may be winding down, we wonder if we are about to see an example of "push comes to shove" if the demand continues given the new constraints on GSE lending.
BusinessMortgageNewsDaily.com

Rising Lumber and Material Costs Put a Dent in Builder Confidence

The latest National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI) dropped 2 points in June. The Index, a measure of home builders' confidence in the market for newly built homes, fell to 81, its lowest reading since last August. There was no change in the Index from April to May.
Businesscalculatedriskblog.com

NAHB: Builder Confidence Declined to 81 in May

The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) reported the housing market index (HMI) was at 81, down from 83 in April. Any number above 50 indicates that more builders view sales conditions as good than poor. From the NAHB: Rising Material Challenges, Declining Builder Sentiment. Rising material prices and supply...
Real EstatePosted by
IBTimes

US Vacation Home Sales Boomed During Pandemic, Survey Says

US real estate became a hot commodity during the Covid-19 pandemic, but an industry survey released Tuesday said vacation homes were even hotter, underscoring how those who could afford it sought comfort far from cities despite the economy's collapse. The share of vacation homes sold out of all existing home...
Real EstatePosted by
Williamson Source

Home Sales Rise Leading into Summer

Data for the month of May showed 4,063 home closings according to figures provided by Greater Nashville Realtors. This figure indicates a 24 percent increase from the 3,267 closings reported for the same period last year. “This type of increase shows how quickly our area’s home inventory is going under...