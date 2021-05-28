FHP: 51-year-old dead after being hit by car in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says that a 51-year-old man from Oakland Park is dead after being hit on U.S. Highway 1 Thursday night.

Troopers say that a 32-year-old woman was driving northbound on U.S. Highway 1 within the outside lane when she struck a man who was standing within the outside travel lane.

The front end of her vehicle collided with the man. The man ended up in the outside travel lane, according to troopers.

The vehicle made a controlled stop on the right outside shoulder of U.S. Highway 1. The woman had no injuries.

It is unclear why the man was walking in the outside lane.