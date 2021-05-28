Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Johns County, FL

FHP: 51-year-old dead after being hit by car in St. Johns County

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VrCqL_0aESFRtf00

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says that a 51-year-old man from Oakland Park is dead after being hit on U.S. Highway 1 Thursday night.

Troopers say that a 32-year-old woman was driving northbound on U.S. Highway 1 within the outside lane when she struck a man who was standing within the outside travel lane.

The front end of her vehicle collided with the man. The man ended up in the outside travel lane, according to troopers.

The vehicle made a controlled stop on the right outside shoulder of U.S. Highway 1. The woman had no injuries.

It is unclear why the man was walking in the outside lane.

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
938K+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Oakland Park, FL
Saint Johns County, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Saint Johns County, FL
Accidents
County
Saint Johns County, FL
Saint Johns County, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Highway Patrol#Accident#St
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
WOKV

Driver knocked unconscious by rock thrown across interstate

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man is recovering Wednesday after he was knocked out by a rock thrown through his windshield while he was driving on Interstate 90 in Seattle, causing him to crash into a barrier on the freeway, according to KIRO-TV and officials with Washington State Patrol. Authorities...
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
WOKV

St. Louis teen accused of shooting parents while dad assaulted mom

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis teen is accused of shooting his father while the man was choking the 13-year-old boy’s mother, authorities said. Police were called to a home shortly after 1 a.m. CDT on Wednesday and found a 47-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her torso, KSDK reported. A 50-year-old man had been shot in the area of his legs and buttocks and was in critical condition, the television station reported.