Morganton, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Morganton News Herald
 20 days ago

The Morganton area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

morganton.com
