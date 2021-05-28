Using flashers during heavy rain may soon be legal for Florida drivers

Forget what you’ve been told all these years: Turning on your car’s flashing lights during a downpour could soon be legal in Florida.

For at least two decades, Florida law has prohibited drivers from using hazard lights in heavy rain. A car must be stopped to turn on the emergency flashers.

But beginning July 1, drivers will be able to flash away on highways with speed limits of 55 mph and up if Gov. Ron DeSantis signs newly passed legislation .

Specifically, the legislation allows the flashing lights to be used during “extremely low visibility situations,” which would include Florida’s infamous cloudbursts.

Florida’s current, much-ignored law carries fines of more than $100 if you use hazard lights when your car is moving. The only exception is when you’re traveling in a funeral procession.

The reasoning is that flashing lights are meant to show that a car is stopped, which can cause confusion on the highway — even if you’re using them in a good-faith effort to increase visibility.

The lights also use the same bulbs as turn signals in most cars, meaning drivers can’t indicate where they are going.

Many people don’t see the sense in that. The Florida Highway Patrol has issued 460 tickets statewide for improper improper flashing lights since July 1, 2018, including 160 in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

It’s an issue that divides South Florida’s highway warriors and sparks online angst.

Frank Cantor, owner of Cantor’s Driving School, said he doesn’t see a problem with allowing nervous drivers to use their flashers during downpours, provided they stay in the right lane and out of the fast lane.

“It helps alert other drivers you are going to be going below the speed limit,” he said.

To stay safe in the rain, drivers should turn on their headlights, reduce their speed and allow for more distance with other cars, Cantor said.

AAA auto club doesn’t have a national policy on the issue, and laws vary by state, said Mark Jenkins, the group’s Florida spokesman.

“If the weather is so bad you feel the need to turn on flashers, maybe consider pulling off to a safe place,” Jenkins said.

A Highway Patrol spokeswoman did not respond to a question asking what the agency’s position is on changing the law.

Either way, hazard lights has been a recurring topic on social media. In one post on Reddit, a befuddled Michigander pondered why South Florida drivers were so eager to use flashers in downpours.

Another user chimed in: “It is very odd that Floridians will turn their hazards on during rainstorms, but yet NEVER use a turn signal!?!?!?”

