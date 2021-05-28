Worker shortage puts wet towel on Des Moines pool season

Community fridge host Vanessa Moranchel wants Des Moines to rezone her home to allow the operation to continue, according to city documents obtained by Axios.Details: The North Des Moines Community Fridge operates from a shed in the front of Moranchel's home.It opened about three months ago and allows people to help themselves to donated food anytime.Driving the news: DSM received a complaint in April and notified Moranchel that the fridge violates a city ordinance prohibiting accessory structures in front yards. An electrical connection to the structure could be dangerous, city officials said.What they're saying: DSM supports the fridge concept and provided information about possible partnerships with nearby businesses, churches and food banks that were appropriately zoned, according to letters sent to Moranchel.Moranchel didn't return Axios' calls. What's next: City staff will meet with Moranchel next week for a "pre-application conference" to explain the rezoning process.