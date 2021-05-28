Cancel
Worker shortage puts wet towel on Des Moines pool season

By Jason Clayworth
Axios
Axios
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Memorial Day weekend means it's time to make some waves, and Des Moines' Teachout Aquatic Center opens just in time. Teachout is welcoming the public this Saturday. But regular pool hours there and at DSM's other four public pools begin June 5. Yes, but: Wading and splash pools will be...

Axios

Axios

Ben Page
Joe Manchin
#Dsm#Russian#Solarwinds#Manchin Republican#Democrats#Senate#Republicans#Spacs#Ev
Des Moines, IAiowatorch.com

Des Moines Water Works Implements Water Shortage Plan

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines Water Works on Monday will begin implementing Stage 1 of its Water Shortage Plan because of drought-induced low river levels and record-breaking customer demand for water. These two factors created a 90-percent demand on DMWW’s production capacity, which is the trigger for initiating Stage...
Des Moines, IAKCCI.com

Des Moines River water rentals available this summer

DES MOINES, Iowa — Monday night the Des Moines City Council granted Captain Roy's Bar and Grill approval to rent Kayaks on the Des Moines River. One of the business owners told KCCI people have been asking about river rentals for a while. This is a request Captain Roy's wants...
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines community fridge owner seeks rezoning

Community fridge host Vanessa Moranchel wants Des Moines to rezone her home to allow the operation to continue, according to city documents obtained by Axios.Details: The North Des Moines Community Fridge operates from a shed in the front of Moranchel's home.It opened about three months ago and allows people to help themselves to donated food anytime.Driving the news: DSM received a complaint in April and notified Moranchel that the fridge violates a city ordinance prohibiting accessory structures in front yards. An electrical connection to the structure could be dangerous, city officials said.What they're saying: DSM supports the fridge concept and provided information about possible partnerships with nearby businesses, churches and food banks that were appropriately zoned, according to letters sent to Moranchel.Moranchel didn't return Axios' calls. What's next: City staff will meet with Moranchel next week for a "pre-application conference" to explain the rezoning process.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Axios

Making Des Moines streets safer, one curb at a time

The concrete curb extensions that you may have noticed popping up around Des Moines in recent years are about to become far more common. A $1.7 million project that goes before the City Council next week includes 35 more of them. Why it matters: The bumpouts are part of a...
Des Moines, IAAxios

Axios Des Moines

☀️ We're finally experiencing summer temps: 80s expected today and into the 90s by Friday. Situational awareness: DMPS’s board last night rejected a second round of bids for a stadium at Drake University after bids were over budget by more than $1 million. Today's Smart Brevity count is 932 words...
Linn County, IAKCRG.com

Des Moines' 'Capitol City Pride' to feature expanded schedule

Linn-Mar to hold public open houses for two new buildings Wednesday. People in the Linn-Mar Community School district will be able to tour a pair of new intermediate school buildings Wednesday evening. FBI joins investigation for missing 11-year-old from Montezuma, Iowa. Updated: 3 hours ago. The FBI has now joined...
Iowa StatePosted by
Axios

Iowa's traffic nears pre-pandemic levels

If Des Moines-area traffic jams bring you back, circa 2019 — you're not wrong. Driving the news: Traffic in the Des Moines metro has returned to within nearly 5% of pre-pandemic levels, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation. Afternoon traffic volumes are higher than mornings, state DOT official Jeff...
Des Moines, IAKCCI.com

Des Moines airport traffic is climbing to new highs

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Airport is seeing passenger traffic climbing to new pandemic highs. Almost 185,000 passengers flew in and out of the airport last month. It's an increase of 490 percent from May of last year. However, current passenger traffic is slower than it was pre-pandemic.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Des Moines seeks to curb disruptive City Council meetings

DSM is evaluating extra safety and decorum protocols after dozens of protestors disrupted Monday's City Council meeting, city officials told Axios. Driving the news: Demonstrators showed up to the council's first in-person meeting of the year with defund police signs, demanding that the city deny a nearly $11K police officer training proposed for later this summer.