Washington, DC

St. Paul slips past Minneapolis in parks ranking, but neither claim top spot

By Nick Halter
 19 days ago
Minneapolis has been dethroned by Washington, D.C., atop the Trust for Public Land's annual index of park systems in the U.S. To add insult to injury, Minneapolis fell to third place after getting passed by rival St. Paul, which inched from third to second. Go deeper. Russian SolarWinds hackers are...

