Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Jake's Rescue Ranch on May 28

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this week's Paws & Pals, Jake's Rescue Ranch presented five dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Beau is an 8-month-old Aussie mix. This happy, bouncy puppy will likely grow to be about 75 pounds. He has the softest fur and the best temperament, and would do great in any loving home.

