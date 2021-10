WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau School Board voted 7-2 Monday to implement a new policy regarding board members using public comment to address their colleagues. The new policy will acknowledge that the practice can be seen as a violation of open meetings laws, but will not ban members from using the time to give their thoughts completely. It will make it clear that anyone doing so is only speaking for themselves and will not be protected from any consequences that may be brought on.

