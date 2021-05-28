Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

5 unexpected benefits of implementing an SEL curriculum

By Todd Nickelsen, Assistant Superintendent for Teaching, Learning, Jackson County School System
eSchool Online
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the global pandemic and school shutdowns taught us anything, it’s that we may have been taking teacher-student and student-student connections for granted pre-COVID. After all, with most or all students experiencing in-classroom learning, bonds, connections, and relationships are just bound to happen naturally. Even with students “connecting” virtually during...

www.eschoolnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sel#Sel#Covid#Eschool Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Crockett, CAnewbooksnetwork.com

Improve Every Lesson Plan with SEL

“Every bit of SEL”—or Social Emotional Learning, writes Jeffrey Benson—“you can integrate into your planning will not only begin to heal the wounds of passivity, racism, and inequity, but also give students an experience today, in your classroom, of that better world.” (157) The book, Improve Every Lesson Plan with SEL (ASCD, 2021), speaks to big ideas of the teacher’s role in expanding (and “saving”) democracy, while suggesting concrete tools that teacher can use tomorrow morning when the bell rings. Since “emotions and intellect operate in partnership” (7), we know our students must be engaged in order to enjoy meaningful learning. Benson proposes activities and techniques to draw students in, to help them become full participants and co-owners of their learning. He offers ways for us to get our students to share and give feedback that immediately improve their learning experience, while reducing the amount of work a teacher needs to do. For such a short and readable book, Improve Every Lesson with SEL, is a hefty and indispensable toolbox of good ideas.
Adams, NEHastings Tribune

AC to implement late starts on Wednesdays

Students at Adams Central Junior-Senior High School will report to school 35 minutes later on Wednesday mornings in 2021-22, allowing their teachers time to work on instruction and assessment practices. Meeting Monday for their regular June meeting, members of the AC Board of Education heard a report from Junior-Senior High...
Collegesgoodwin.edu

UDL: Altering the Curriculum to Advance Student Comprehension

UDL: Altering the Curriculum to Advance Student Comprehension. by Amy Beauchemin, Ed.D, Associate Professor of Sociology, Teaching Fellow, School of Applied Liberal Arts and Social Sciences. Introduction to Sociology is a one-hundred-level class that many students take during their first year at Goodwin University. A diverse student population takes this...
Cabell County, WVHerald-Dispatch

School districts turn attention to summer curriculum

HUNTINGTON — With the spring semester in the rear-view mirror, local school districts are turning their attention to summer learning as they attempt to make up for lost time in the classroom over the past year. For Cabell County, that means a series of summer learning programs branded with the...
ScienceInside Higher Ed

The Purpose-Driven Curriculum

If there’s any single pedagogical lesson that many faculty members took away from the pandemic, it’s the importance of intentionality in course design. For at least two decades, teaching centers have preached the value of designing classes around clearly defined course objectives, with learning activities and assessments tightly aligned with those aims. But it proved extremely difficult to persuade faculty to inject learning objectives into existing courses or requirements or capstone projects.
Fort Worth, TXfwmoms.com

No More Curriculums :: The Unschooling Option

Disclaimer :: This post contains affiliate links. Fort Worth Moms may receive a commission if you make a purchase using these links. Thanks for supporting Fort Worth Moms!. The Educate Debate is an editorial series presented to you by Fort Worth Moms and our sponsors Great Hearts Arlington, Montessori School of Fort Worth, and Uplift Education. To read all the articles included in this series, please click HERE.
EducationForest Park Review

D209 selects Black history curriculum

The Proviso Township High School District 209 board voted to adopt a Black history textbook and curriculum at the June 8 meeting. The recommendation to contract with Black History 365 (BH 365) for a total cost of $303,780 for textbooks and digital licenses was presented by Dr. Nicole Howard, assistant superintendent of academics and student services.
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
Boomer Magazine

Navigating an unexpected career change

Looking back, I can say I was signing a document that would eternally change myself – the self whose heart Michael Silberkleit knew. Michael always called me “his lady in overalls.” What else would an art teacher wear?. Today, I can easily make a connection between classroom teacher and co-CEO....
Garden City, NYGarden City News

‘Racially and culturally responsive’ schools curriculum discussed

At its meeting on Tuesday June 15 the Garden City Board of Education discussed the school district’s elementary school curriculum regarding race and inclusion. “Racially and Culturally Responsive Teaching” was highlighted as part of the Garden City district’s primary and elementary schools’ educational program in Reading, a key component of Summer 2020 district curriculum writing. This curriculum writing work was approved by the board of education in school year 2020-2021 and was implemented last fall. Other work over the past year included at the elementary level, “Investigating Design Thinking, STEAM, and Computational Thinking”; at GCMS, a 6th grade STEAM course and virtual field trips, and for the high school, Computer Simulations for Chemistry, Media Arts II, and required Project Lead the Way curriculum writing for its “Design and Drawing for Production” course.
Lincoln, NEunl.edu

The Urgency of Inclusive Classrooms

The Difficult Conversations CASNR Community of Practice, the CASNR Teaching and Learning Improvement Council (TLIC), and the CASNR Dean’s office have come together to create a 6-week summer discussion series (held via Zoom) around inclusive classrooms in our College. We have a shared goal of creating more space for professional development and dialogue around inclusive classrooms — those where all students feel welcome, respected, and able to bring their whole selves to the learning environment. This includes interrogating the classroom climate, navigating potential conflict, and challenging topics, expanding content to include more diverse perspectives, and more. The weekly sessions will include presentations, discussions, and story sharing, as well as pre- and post- session reflection questions. Everyone is welcome to join these sessions — students, faculty, staff, and advisors — whatever your “classroom” may look like.
Amery, WItheameryfreepress.com

To the Editor: Curriculum

I’m sure many of you have now had a chance to either read about our last school board meeting or have watched it on YouTube. After the May Board Meeting, I reached out to the school for the itemized list of the curriculum that was approved for purchase by the Board. Char Glenna is the Board Member that sits on the curriculum committee. She spoke of how much time these teachers put into selecting their curriculum. For anyone wanting to see the complete list of what was purchased, it’s posted on https://www.facebook.com/Amery-Board-of-Education-Recall-101428988845119. You can see there is a very real, dangerous agenda being pushed in our schools.
Mental HealtheSchool Online

3 ways to support students with disabilities post-pandemic

Students with disabilities tend to show greater learning losses over the summer, and at times grow at academically higher rates than peers without disabilities, according to a new study showing detailed insight on academic growth among students with disabilities. The new research, Understanding differential growth during school years and summers...
Salem, MOthesalemnewsonline.com

SALEM R-80: Curriculum anticipated to be on online in July

The Salem R-80 Board of Education heard assistant superintendent John Smith give an update on curriculum, instruction and assessment during its regular meeting Thursday. The district is in the process of putting the entire curriculum on Google drive, Smith said. This is anticipated to be completed by the end of the summer. Stakeholders will be able to access the curriculum online.
Educationtheedadvocate.org

What Should Teachers Look For In an IEP?

Students worldwide have an IEP (Individualized Education Program) because they struggle with various learning disabilities. Schools must make relevant changes to their programs to meet the needs of these students. These changes are known as accommodations. The goal of these modifications is to make learning easier and more manageable. However,...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Seniors Offer Green, Mental Health Curriculum Plans

A trio of High School in the Community (HSC) seniors finished their high school careers with ideas for life-changing improvements to local education curricula in mind. The three students, Johanyx Rodriguez, Gianie Figueroa, and Benjamin DeBlasio, pitched ideas for schools to have climate literacy curriculums, mental health education, and healthy technology usage with their end-of-year senior capstone projects.
EducationFree Lance-Star

Gifted education programs don't benefit Black students like they do white students

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea. Participating in a gifted and talented program improved high-ability students’ reading and math achievement, on average, nationwide, I...
Salt Lake City, UTksl.com

New study identifies 6 trends in K-12 schools after pandemic

A new survey shows six new trends in education now that the pandemic is easing its grip on the nation. (KSL TV) — SALT LAKE CITY — A newsurvey by the company that became known for online school platform Canvas shows six new trends in education now that the pandemic is easing its grip on the nation.
Educationhelloniceworld.com

Announces $196m for school curriculum overhaul

The cash injection will be spread over four years to update and streamline the curriculum. Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said more than 200 syllabus experts had been consulted “to ensure it provides a strong foundation in literacy and mathematics, and clearer post-school pathways, linking learning to future employment or study”. For...
Educationlourdes.edu

Intervention Specialist Learning Outcomes

The Department of Education is committed to preparing students with the knowledge, skills, and dispositions needed to become competent, caring and qualified teachers and lead rich, meaningful lives. The curriculum and clinical & field experiences of the teacher education program are designed to provide students preparing to become teachers with...