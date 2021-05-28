Mobile pop-up sites to offer COVID-19 vaccine at NYC beaches for Memorial Day weekend
Mobile vaccination buses will be stationed throughout some popular spots in New York City to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to New Yorkers this Memorial Day weekend. From hospitals, grocery stores, and a local pharmacy to parks and now beaches, these mobile pop-ups are meant to make it even easier for people to find and receive the vaccine, not to mention all the incentives and giveaways the city is offering to get all New Yorkers on board.hudsonvalley.news12.com