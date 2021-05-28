NOTICE OF EXPIRATION OF RIGHT OF REDEMPTION FROM TAX SALE TO: Hulda Crenshaw You, and each of you, are notified that on the 17th day of June, 2013, the following described property, situated in Harrison County, Iowa, to-wit: SEE ADDENDUM was sold by the County Treasurer of Harrison County, Iowa, for the then delinquent real estate taxes against said property to Harrison County and a Certificate of Purchase at Tax Sale, Certificate No. 2013-00271 was duly issued to Harrison County by the County Treasurer of Harrison County, Iowa, pursuant to said sale, which Certificate was assigned to Harrison County and is now lawfully held and owned by him and that the right of redemption will expire and a Deed for said property will be executed and delivered unless redemption from said sale is made within ninety (90) days from the completed service of this Notice. DATED this 17th day of May, 2021. Harrison County Treasurer BY: /s/ Ashley N.West Ashley N. West, Assistant Harrison County Attorney 400 E. Erie Missouri Valley, IA, 51555 Phone (712) 642-2775 ATTORNEY FOR HARRISON COUNTY A parcel of land located in the NE ¼ SE ¼ of Section 25, Township 80, Range 45 West of the 5th P.M. in Harrison County, Iowa more particularly described as beginning at the Southwest corner of Lot 8, Block 22 Auditor’s Plat in the Town of Mondamin, thence West 140 feet along the South line of said Lot 8 to a point 50 feet north of the Northwest corner of Lot 3 of the SE ¼ SE ¼ of Section 25 Township 80 Range 45W, thence South 50 feet to the Northwest corner of said Lot 3, thence East 140 feet along the North line of said Lot 3 to the Southwest corner of Lot 1 of the NE ¼ SE ¼ of Section 25 Township 80 Range 45W, thence North 50 feet along the West line of said Lot 1 to the point of beginning. MVTN 5-26, 6-2-21.