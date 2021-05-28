What to eat at S.F.'s new H Mart food court, a Korean comfort food destination in its own right

One of my oldest memories of growing up in the south was our annual BBQ buy at the high school in Charlotte, North Carolina. Each year the school would hold a fundraiser where you could come and collect pulled pork BBQ straight from the cooker. People would wait in line for hours and eventually they had to put a cap on how much you could buy per person, as the truck would sell out almost immediately. While it’s all good and fun to support the local high school and join in the BBQ craze, it wasn’t long before my mom was teaching me how to make pulled pork of my own, at home, with only five ingredients. And, in all honesty, I think her recipe is the be all and end all. So, while I’m home and have a proper kitchen to cook in I thought I would whip up a batch while here and share it with you good people. It’s so melt-in-your-mouth delicious that there’s no way I could keep it under my hat.