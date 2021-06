It's fantastic to hear and see all the events returning to Western Colorado. If you've been out the past few weekends it's clear to see that people here are itching for a reason to get outside and socialize. This should give you even more reason to check out the USA BMX Grand Mesa Nationals taking place later this month. In fact, our Grand Junction Sports Commission is looking for volunteers and if you donate some time and you're 21+ you can grab a free beer.