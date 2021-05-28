Back to basics: Bay County schools mull return to pre-Hurricane Michael dress code
PANAMA CITY — The Bay District Schools dress code policy could soon return to what it was pre-Hurricane Michael. The school district had a workshop Tuesday that hosted several principals from all levels to discuss the possibility of reverting to the old dress code. Steve Moss, chairman of the school board, said the only two changes the principals suggested were to nix the requirement that students wear belts with pants and that their shirts must remained tucked in.www.newsherald.com