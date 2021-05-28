Cancel
Grand Junction, CO

Grab a Burger in Grand Junction to Celebrate National Burger Day

By Billy Jenkins
 20 days ago
Everyone loves a big ol' juicy burger, and what a tremendous day it is as we get to celebrate National Burger Day. When you're hungry there is something magical about a big burger with all your favorite toppings. We are lucky here in Grand Junction (also Fruita and Clifton) to have some really good burger joints. To help you celebrate National Burger Day we created a list of the best restaurants around Western Colorado to get a really good burger.

Grand Junction, CO
99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

