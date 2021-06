The Sidney Health Center has announced the births for May 2021. Barrett Lee Pence was born on May 31, 2021 to parents Tiffany Coogan and Christopher Pence of Glendive. He weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces. His maternal grandmother is Raquel Coogan and his paternal grandparents are Sam and Lori Pence. He joins sisters Ashlyn, Harper and Kenley and brothers Axton and Raiden.