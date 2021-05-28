Scarlet Sunrise: Maryland tabbed for Buckeyes homecoming, early kickoff time

While most sports in 2021 have fully accepted that they’re ruled by what makes sense for television, given that television networks tend to provide the largest pot of money that keeps those sports going at their current level, there’s some notable backlash to that in college football. For years and years, there have been Pac-12 coaches complaining about late kickoffs, and there have been many people complaining about early kickoffs (the latest being the “bitterly disappointed” Oklahoma Sooners). The latest time-bashing here comes from Stanford coach David Shaw (seen above during a Dec. 19 game against UCLA), who’s mad about his team’s Sept. 4 non-conference neutral-site game against Kansas State (which is hosted by the Wildcats, so under the Big 12 TV package rather than the Pac-12 one) being at noon Eastern on FS1. Here are the complaints Shaw uttered to Stewart Mandel of The Athletic on that, and on the Cardinal’s Sept. 11 game at Ohio State also being set for noon Eastern (on the Fox broadcast network, in that case):