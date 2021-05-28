5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

The U.S. stock market is making it out of the coronavirus crisis, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are hitting record highs. Now what?. With the flames of Covid-19 reduced to embers in the U.S., at least for the moment, the reopening of the U.S. economy provides a tailwind for stocks in 2021. Yet the market appears to be at a crossroads, holding on to big gains from last year and early this year while facing new risks that shape the stock market forecast for the next six months.