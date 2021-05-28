Cancel
Saracen Launches New Ariel 50E eMTB

By James Smurthwaite Follow Following
Pinkbike.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot on the heels of refreshing its mountain bike range with a discipline-spanning range of Ariels, Saracen has now given its eMTB an overhaul too. The 50E replaces the Ariel E and it definitely looks like a much cleaner package than its rudimentary predecessor. Much like the new Ariel range, the formula for this bike is simple, take the model number, add 100 and get the travel amount. Pair that with an aluminium frame, a 160mm fork, a Shimano motor and an integrated 504Wh battery and you have the foundations of this bike.

www.pinkbike.com
Mountain Bike#Ariels#50e#Japanese#Marzocchi#Shimano Steps#Shimano Deore#Slx#Elite#Ep8 Motor#Xt
