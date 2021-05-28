Saracen Launches New Ariel 50E eMTB

Hot on the heels of refreshing its mountain bike range with a discipline-spanning range of Ariels, Saracen has now given its eMTB an overhaul too. The 50E replaces the Ariel E and it definitely looks like a much cleaner package than its rudimentary predecessor. Much like the new Ariel range, the formula for this bike is simple, take the model number, add 100 and get the travel amount. Pair that with an aluminium frame, a 160mm fork, a Shimano motor and an integrated 504Wh battery and you have the foundations of this bike.