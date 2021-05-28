Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update is keeping a close eye on cheating coaches
An update to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has taken a small step towards ensuring coaches are playing by the rules after cheating scandals wracked the pro scene last year. In 2020, dozens of coaches were found to be using an exploit that would let them view any point on the map, giving their team information they wouldn't otherwise have. Valve would eventually slap 37 coaches with bans, with four permanently barred from competing in CG:GO majors.www.pcgamer.com