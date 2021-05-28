Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Google’s plans to bring AI to education make its dominance in classrooms more alarming

By Ben Williamson
Fast Company
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Google CEO Sundar Pichai addressed the company’s annual I/O Developers Conference on May 18, 2021, he made two announcements suggesting Google is now the world’s most powerful organization in education. Opening the livestreamed keynote from the Mountain View campus gardens, Pichai celebrated how Google had been able to “help students and teachers continue learning from anywhere” during the pandemic.

www.fastcompany.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sundar Pichai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google I O#Google Classroom#Data Mining#Lms#Chromebooks#Workspace For Education#The University Of Boras#Google Apps For Education#Oecd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Education
Country
Sweden
News Break
Google
Related
SoftwarePosted by
BGR.com

Google’s AI is designing Google’s improved AI chips

Having machines design and build other machines is a recipe for disaster. At least, that’s what all the sci-fi movies tell us. Computers will advance to a point where they’ll pose a danger to humanity. It wouldn’t happen all of a sudden, but over a period of years, to the point where AI becomes sentient and develops an animosity towards the species that created it. We haven’t quite reached a scenario where intelligent machines can build more sophisticated versions of themselves, but Google is already using AI to design better AI chips. It’s an accomplishment that has been documented in a...
Technologynewsverses.com

Google follows Apple’s lead and makes it more durable for advertisers to trace customers on Android

Google is tightening its privateness practices that would make it more durable for corporations to trace customers on Android telephones and tablets. Google already permits Android customers to opt-out of personalised advertisements. However even when customers try this, software program builders should still entry the person’s Promoting ID, a singular string of characters that identifies the person’s system. Corporations can use this Promoting ID for functions akin to permitting builders to measure app utilization or letting advertisers detect and stop invalid visitors.
Electronicsshortlist.com

Google Pixel Buds A-Series review: Google brings its 'A' game to earphones

Okay, Google, now you have our attention. It's three times the charm for Google and the Pixel Buds. These newly announced earphones are the Google Pixel Buds A-Series and are a slimmed down variant - in price and features - than the full-fat Google Pixel Buds it released in 2020. Those earphones were great and a big improvement on the first iteration which were released in 2017.
SoftwareEngadget

Google is bringing more Enhanced Safe Browsing protections to Chrome

Google is beefing up the protections in Chrome's Enhanced Safe Browsing mode, which the company rolled out in 2020 to add an extra layer of security. It'll add new features centered around extensions and downloads. If you have Enhanced Safe Browsing switched on and you're about to install an extension...
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Google's Making an Important Change to Its Ad Business

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) subsidiary Google has agreed to pay French regulators 220 million euros as part of a settlement in an antitrust case. The 220 million euros -- about $268 million -- is just a slap on the wrist for the advertising giant, which generated $16.4 billion in operating income in the first quarter alone. The bigger penalty is the changes Google agreed to make with how it conducts its ads business, and Google may preemptively follow the same course in other markets.
BusinessNew York Post

How Google is making more money than ever off the sick and vulnerable

In 2019, Google embarked on a mysterious-sounding venture. Called Project Nightingale and carried out in secret, the tech giant teamed up with St. Louis-based Ascension, one of the largest private health-care companies in the country. Google was granted complete access to 50 million patients’ names, lab results, diagnoses and hospitalization records, as well as their home addresses and places of employment. Even more worryingly, at no time did Ascension or Google make an attempt to inform the patients or ask for their consent.
Cell PhonesLiliputing

Google brings astrovideography to Pixel phones, plus Locked Folder for Google Photos and more

The latest Google Pixel Feature Drop is rolling out, and it brings a few new features to recent Google Pixel smartphones. One lets you save pictures to a password-protected Google Photos “Locked Folder.” Another lets you answer or reject a phone call using Google Assistant without touching your phone. And a third lets you use your phone to shoot videos of the night sky with Night Sight/astrophotography mode.
SoftwareAndroid Headlines

Google Is Making Shared Drive Folders More Appealing

Google is making your Shared Drive folders and shortcuts a little more attractive. Google Drive’s collaboration tools are ideal for document editing, considering Docs, Sheets, and Slide are mostly available for free. Tracking files and folders can prove to be an arduous task due to limited customization options outside of...
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

Adobe brings Apple M1 to more of its Creative Cloud apps

Only a day after Apple’s announcements at WWDC, Adobe has now announced native M1 support for three of its applications for Apple’s M1 Macs, including the recently-released iMac and its assorted colors. Only last month Adobe Audition was updated to include M1 support, which works from Apple’s Silicon chips rather...
TechnologyTechCrunch

GitLab acquires UnReview as it looks to bring more ML tools to its platform

“Last year we decided that the future of DevOps includes ML/AI, both within the DevOps lifecycle as well as the growth of adoption of ML/AI with our customers,” David DeSanto, GitLab’s senior director, Product Management – Dev & Sec, told me. He noted that when GitLab recently surveyed its customers, 75% of the teams said they are already using AI/ML. The company started by adding a bot to the platform that can automatically label issues, which then led to the team meeting with UnReview and, finally, acquiring it.
TechnologyNature.com

Google’s AI approach to microchips is welcome — but needs care

Artificial intelligence can help the electronics industry to speed up chip design. But the gains must be shared equitably. You have full access to this article via your institution. One of the many consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic is a global shortage of the microchips that are essential to electronic...
BusinessVox

Google says it’s committed to ethical AI research. Its ethical AI team isn’t so sure.

Six months after star AI ethics researcher Timnit Gebru said Google fired her over an academic paper scrutinizing a technology that powers some of the company’s key products, the company says it’s still deeply committed to ethical AI research. It promised to double its research staff studying responsible AI to 200 people, and CEO Sundar Pichai has pledged his support to fund more ethical AI projects. Jeff Dean, the company’s head of AI, said in May that while the controversy surrounding Gebru’s departure was a “reputational hit,” it’s time to move on.
SoftwarePosted by
Benzinga

Google Claims Its AI Can Beat Human Chip Building Speed: CNBC

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) claims to have developed artificial intelligence (AI) software for faster computer chip designing compared to humans, CNBC reports based on publication in Nature. The chip that would take humans months to design can be designed by its new AI in less than six hours,...
Technologymarketresearchtelecast.com

No more identifiers: Google makes concessions on Privacy Sandbox

In the UK, the competition authority and the data protection officer have teamed up to look at Google’s Privacy Sandbox. Under the term Google collects all measures that they want to introduce to protect the privacy of users and for security. However, some approaches have already met with criticism. Now Google is making concessions that are to be implemented worldwide – provided the competition authority in Great Britain accepts them.
SoftwareRTTNews

Google Makes Workspace Available To Everyone

Google is making Workspace, previously called G Suite, available to to all users with a Google account. Users from now on will be able to access enterprise features in Drive, Meet, Docs, Sheets and more. Google Workspace is a collection of cloud computing, productivity and collaboration tools, software and products...
Computersshakeuplearning.com

Using Google Tools in the World Languages Classroom – SULS0114

Carolina Ramirez has been teaching for 15 years. She is a World Language Certified Teacher K-12. She has an M.Ed. in Technology. Carolina is originally from Peru and a native Spanish speaker. Last year, she launched her YouTube Channel to support educators in Latin America. In this episode, Kasey and...
Softwaretech.co

Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: Which Is Best?

It's close, but our research shows that Google Meet is better than Microsoft Teams. Google's offering boasts a more intuitive interface, a wider range of features, and competitive pricing that offers a whole lot of value. While the pandemic may finally be showing signs of waning, the remote work trend...
Computersnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Google Cloud Ransomware – Security Boulevard | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

RansomCloud: it’s new, it’s here now, and it’s coming to a server near you. Google cloud ransomware attacks are contributing to K-12 schools earning a dubious bit of notoriety. Healthcare entities used to be the single biggest target of ransomware. Late last year, the FBI reported that 57% of the reported ransomware attacks involved K-12 schools. And we all know that there are undoubtedly many more attacks that aren’t reported.