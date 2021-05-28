Google’s plans to bring AI to education make its dominance in classrooms more alarming

Having machines design and build other machines is a recipe for disaster. At least, that’s what all the sci-fi movies tell us. Computers will advance to a point where they’ll pose a danger to humanity. It wouldn’t happen all of a sudden, but over a period of years, to the point where AI becomes sentient and develops an animosity towards the species that created it. We haven’t quite reached a scenario where intelligent machines can build more sophisticated versions of themselves, but Google is already using AI to design better AI chips. It’s an accomplishment that has been documented in a...