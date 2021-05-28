Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

“I’ll Take Terrorism for Millions of U.S. Dollars, Alex”

By Paul Gherkin
The Jewish Press
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Barack Obama pressured the Palestinian Authority to stop inciting terrorism against Israeli civilians late in his second term. The Consolidated Appropriation Act of 2016 outlined that the State Department should reduce funds to the PA “equivalent to the amount expended by the Palestinian Authority as payments for acts of terrorism by individuals who are imprisoned after being fairly tried and convicted for acts of terrorism and by individuals who died committing acts of terrorism.” That Act was followed by the Taylor Force Act which “condition[ed] assistance to the West Bank and Gaza on steps by the Palestinian Authority to end violence and terrorism against Israeli citizens.“

www.jewishpress.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mahmoud Abbas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Hamas#U S#The Palestinian Authority#The State Department#American#Unrwa#United Nations#Palestinian Arabs#Israelis#Arab#Hamas#Anti Zionist#Commiting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Terrorism
Country
Palestine
Related
Politicsrebelnews.com

REPORT: U.S. taxpayer dollars funding Palestinian groups glorifying terrorism

Millions in US taxpayer dollars have gone to Palestinian groups that introduce children to convicted terrorists and treat those convicted terrorists as role models, reports an Israeli watchdog organization. NGO Monitor released the report on Wednesday which states that funds sent by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)...
Middle EastYNET News

Israel must return to sanity on Gaza

The Hamas terrorist group responded to the nationalistic flag parade through Jerusalem on Tuesday with “just” a few dozen incendiary balloons. And while such attacks may seem less severe than endless barrages of deadly rockets, Israelis must not see this as a good thing. Hamas has successfully cast a shadow...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

The Baseless Charge that Israel Is an Apartheid State, Again

The baseless accusations that Israel has adopted an apartheid system similar to South Africa’s pre-1994 racial doctrine, just won’t go away. Recently, Ilan Baruch and Dr. Alon Liel, two former Israeli diplomats who served as Israel’s envoys in South Africa, have written in the South African internet periodical “Daily Maverick”, that “Israel took inspiration from apartheid regimes.”
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Poll: Majority of Palestinians support Hamas, not the Palestinian Authority

Palestinian attitudes have undergone a “paradigm shift” in favor of Hamas, according to a new study. The survey, conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, found that 53 percent of Palestinians now agree with the statement “Hamas is most deserving of representing and leading the Palestinian people,” versus only 14 percent who say the same of Fatah, led by Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas.
Militarybigrapidsnews.com

Israeli airstrikes target Gaza sites, first since cease-fire

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli airstrikes hit militant sites in the Gaza Strip early Wednesday, and Palestinians responded by sending a series of fire-carrying balloons back across the border for a second straight day — further testing the fragile cease-fire that ended last month’s war between Israel and Hamas. The latest...
MilitaryMinneapolis Star Tribune

Israel to halt nighttime 'mapping' of Palestinian homes

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says it is reining in a controversial practice of conducting late-night raids of Palestinian homes in the West Bank aimed at gathering information about the houses and their inhabitants. The military has in the past defended the practice, known as "intelligence mapping," as a necessary...
Middle Eastgranthshala.com

Mediators Push to Restore Cease-Fire in Gaza After Overnight Strikes

GAZA CITY – International mediators on Wednesday intensified efforts for a longer-term ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the militant group that dominates the Gaza Strip, after the first armed exchanges between the two sides over an 11-day period. May since the end of the air war. Egyptian and UN diplomats...
Middle EastCounter Punch

New Israeli Government, Same Israeli Apartheid

After 12 years, Israel finally inaugurated a new prime minister. While being hailed by many as the opportunity for a fresh start, Naftali Bennett is at best a continuer of Netanyahu’s policies and at worst an ideologue whose positions are to the right of Netanyahu’s. In 2013, as Middle East...
MilitaryGephardt Daily

Israel conducts airstrikes in Gaza in response to Hamas incendiary balloons

June 16 (UPI) — The Israeli military on Tuesday said it conducted airstrikes in Gaza after officials said the militant group Hamas sent incendiary balloons into southern Israel. The Israeli Defense Forces said it “struck military compounds belonging to the Hamas terror organization, which were used as facilities and meeting...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden approval rating slips from April: poll

President Biden's approval rating has dipped 6 points since April, according to a new poll, as Congress weighs his sprawling spending plans. Biden drew positive marks from 48 percent of Americans in a Monmouth University poll published Wednesday, down from 54 percent who approved of the job he was doing in April.
Aerospace & Defensecreators.com

Army Long Range Strike Gives China A Taste of Its Own Medicine

In response to China's increasingly powerful blue-water navy and deployment of long-range "carrier killer" anti-ship ballistic missiles, the U.S. Army has developed a suite of weapons designed to destroy or suppress Chinese targets from very long ranges, and do so quickly and precisely while reducing the threat these Chinese weapons pose to vital Navy and Air Force offensive weaponry.