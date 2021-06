PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) stock has been a stellar investment since the company split from eBay in 2015. The stock has rocketed up sevenfold since the split and it doesn't seem to be slowing down. Furthermore, the pandemic has been a tailwind for this e-commerce digital payments platform as it continues to put up solid double-digit growth on the top and bottom lines. On a Fool Live episode recorded on May 26, Fool contributors Toby Bordelon and Brian Withers discuss the most recent quarter and whether this digital payments leader is a no-brainer buy for investors.