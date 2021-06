A pair of teenage boys have appeared in court in Birmingham charged with the murder of a 14-year-old boy.Dea-John Reid was fatally stabbed on 31 May in the Kingstanding area of Birmingham.Two boys, a 14-year-old from Wolverhampton and a 16-year-old from Great Barr, were charged by police at the weekend and appeared in custody at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on MondayBoth boys appeared separately before district judge Shamim Qureshi in a hearing which lasted 12 minutes.The older of the two boys wore a grey hooded top, black cargo-style trousers and a black face mask as he stood and confirmed his name,...