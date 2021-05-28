Cancel
Bills would prevent communities from banning short-term rentals like Airbnb

With more people looking for a getaway, it's creating a huge demand for rental homes this summer. If you can find one, it's likely going to cost you.

Airbnb already has four million hosts on its platform, and the home-sharing website says it needs even more hosts.

What you may not have known is there is a legislative battle playing out in Michigan over property rights and municipal rights over short-term rentals, like Airbnb.

Short-term rentals are a tradition for some, but they've grown with the emergence of Airbnb and VRBO. The average Airbnb host in Michigan made $5,300 in 2020.

Imagine renting out your home for the weekend and then getting charged criminally because the city says your home isn't zoned as a rental. That happened to a metro Detroit man, and legislation is hoping to protect what some say is a long-time Michigan tradition, but some cities worry the law could take away their rights.

Cathy Lloyd-Langley loves adventure and she loves Michigan. Instead of camping, Cathy and her friends booked homes through AirBnB. "It kind of felt good to be able to support people who just needed to supplement their income," she said.

Brian Westrin, the general counsel with the Michigan Realtors Association, said it feels good to the homeowner, too. "Property owners have never been in a better position to maximize the value of their property," he said.

In 2020 on Airbnb alone, Michigan hosts made an average of $5,300.

Airbnb's senior vice president of policy says more and more people are driving from one part of Michigan to another, opting to vacation in a home with their immediate family and friends.

"Airbnb was already in the process of becoming mainstream prior to the pandemic, but the pandemic really accelerated that," he said. "Now you have people who recognize its a safe option and typically costs less."

City leaders are noticing the boom and some are concerned about the growth.

"We have a population of about 3,700 people which means we have one short-term rental for every 16 people in our community," Michael Caine, the city manager for Boyne City, said.

The lakeshore community tourism industry is busier than ever, but Caine pointed out they need permanent residents to work full-time so vacationers can play.

"If allowed to go unchecked, the abundance of these mini-hotels could reduce the homes available for those who live and work in our community," Caine said.

Real estate experts say the high cost of lumber and low mortgage rates are big contributors to the housing shortage; short-term rentals are not to blame. "Short-term rentals are essentially taking a residential property and turning it into commercial use," Caine said.

Across the state, some cities like Ann Arbor are attempting to place restrictions on short-term rentals, and others are using zoning to stop it altogether.

In St Clair Shores, one host accused of engaging in commercial activity by renting his home out is fighting criminal charges.

"Without a definition that characterizes the short-term rental as a permitted residential use, you are left in that gray area," Westrin said. He says Senate Bill 446 and House Bill 4722 would remove the gray area and prevent any municipality from banning short-term residential rentals.

Some communities are pushing back.

"We're just opposed to this regulation which takes our ability and that of all communities in Michigan away," Caine in Boyne City said.

if passed, communities would still have the power to regulate through nuisance ordinances, and health and safety ordinances, Westrin says.

"We want to make sure that it's preserved as residential use, but those people who choose to rent and those people who choose to open up their property to others, they have to be accountable for the behaviors that occur," Westrin said.

News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Politics
Related
House Rentmibiz.com

Short-term rental bills draw concern from local officials, housing advocates

Local officials and affordable housing advocates in Michigan have been vocally opposed to legislation that would make short-term rentals a permitted use in all residential zones. Until now, some local governments have banned or severely restricted the use of short-term rentals made popular through sites like Airbnb and Vrbo. Bills...
Berrien County, MIWSJM

County Commission Opposed To Short-Term Rental Legislation

The Berrien County Board of Commissioners has sent word to local state lawmakers that it’s opposed to legislation that would prevent local governments from having restrictions on short-term rental properties. Speaking at Thursday’s meeting, Chair Mac Elliott said House Bill 4722 would strip local control. He reflected on the joys of homeownership and how that could conflict with having a short-term rental next door.
Tourismalbuquerqueexpress.com

Airbnb wants national short-term rental register

Global online lodging platform Airbnb wants nationwide regulation of short-term rentals. This is part of a drive it is on to help boost tourism locally. It has partnered with both businesses and government bodies, and has written a five-point plan outlining its rationale for regulation. AirBnb has issued a call...
Half Moon Bay, CAHalf Moon Bay Review

Planning Commission thinks ahead for short-term rentals

The Half Moon Bay Planning Commission last week voted unanimously to approve the final draft for its short-term vacation rental and home occupation ordinance. Though the plan places no capacity restrictions on the number of short-term rental units, it does limit the type of dwelling that can be rented and how residents qualify to operate them.
Scottsdale, AZyourvalley.net

Janik: Short-term rentals, our problem child

Most of us are aware of the STR “Party House Gone Wild” problem facing Scottsdale. This disruptive force is impacting and seriously disturbing many of our residential neighborhoods. As might be expected, citizens are angry. Some have even gone as far as moving to neighborhoods with HOA’s that offer protection from STR’s.
Nantucket, MAInquirer and Mirror

Voters shoot down short-term rental regulations

(June 10, 2021) Julia Lindner wasn’t surprised to see Town Meeting voters overwhelmingly reject ACK•Now’s proposal to restrict short-term vacation rentals. “There’s been a lot of confusion around the article, and it’s being lobbied by Airbnb and Expedia with ads and e-mails,” said Lindner, executive director of ACK•Now. “We didn’t expect this to be a one-year process.”
House RentRomesentinel.com

Town of Webb proposes short-term residential rental law

The Webb Town Board held a public hearing Thursday, May 20, concerning the proposed local law creation that would regulate short-term residential rentals in the Town of Webb. The meeting, held at the McCauley Mountain Chalet, 300 McCauley Road, (and was also streamed on Zoom) gave an opportunity to all interested stakeholders to voice their concerns and to the board to take any necessary for the proposed law.
House RentGrand Haven Tribune

Local governments falsely say no one has banned short-term rentals

Two Michigan House and Senate committees have endorsed legislation that would prevent local governments from banning short-term rentals, and it awaits approval by the full chambers of the Legislature. Though local governments could not ban the rentals under the proposed law, they could still regulate them under noise and other ordinances, similar to how they regulate long-term rentals and single-family homes.
House Rentphocuswire.com

TAKE A SURVEY: Deep dive into short-term rentals

Short-term rentals in the U.S. have been on a steady growth trajectory over the past decade. But as the coronavirus upended nearly all travel in 2020, short-term rentals also felt the impact. A few companies operating in the space shut down while others downsized. Homeowners and hosts pivoted to serving...
State College, PAState College

State College Will Require Permits for Short-Term Property Rentals

State College residents who want to rent out their homes to short-term guests through Airbnb, Vrbo or any other means soon will need to get a permit from the borough before doing so. Borough council on Monday night approved a short-term rental ordinance that sets licensing requirements for residential rentals...
House Rentncwbusiness.com

The Pro and Con of Short Term Rentals

A debate has been brewing over the positive and negative impacts of tourism on our local economy. That debate covers issues of traffic, housing and impacts to our environment from overuse of our natural resources. One of the hottest debates is over the impacts to our neighborhoods from what are commonly referred to as STR’s or Short Term Rentals. Many retired people are converting their homes to vacation rentals. This causes many to become concerned about issues of noise, excessive traffic and out of control partying. I am including the following articles here on the Pro and Con of STR’s.
House RentTraverse City Record-Eagle

Robert Meisner: Can short term rentals be limited?

Q: Short-term rentals are becoming a big problem in our condominium association, especially during the holidays and summer, where leases may be for a week or less. Short-term tenants rarely follow the rules if they even happen to know about them in the first place, damage to the common elements is on the increase and we have no idea who is doing it, not to mention our property manager who is pulling her hair out and probably ready to quit. What can we do?
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Editorial: Short-term rental regulation is a local issue

One size simply doesn’t fit all. Yet, some Michigan lawmakers seem to think it should when we’re talking about the meteoric rise in short-term rental of homes in recent years popularized by online brokerages like Airbnb and VRBO. Those lawmakers, including state Rep. John Roth, R-Traverse City, and state Sen....
House RentTimes News

Penn Forest modifies short-term rental rules

The Penn Forest Township supervisors have modified their recently adopted rules on short-term rentals. After residents said that the short-term rental ordinance allowed noise too late at night, the supervisors voted to change it. “Unreasonable noise” will not be allowed after 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 11 p.m. on Fridays and...
Traverse City, MItraverseticker.com

Trailside45 Condo Conversion Prompts City Discussion About Short-Term Rentals, State Bills

The planned conversion of the 74-unit Trailside45 apartment complex to condominiums prompted a lengthy discussion at the Traverse City planning commission meeting Tuesday, with commissioners expressing disappointment in the impending loss of year-round rentals and concerns about an increase in vacation rentals. Several commissioners sharply criticized a proposed set of state bills that aim to ban communities in Michigan from regulating short-term rentals, a move Chair David Hassing said could further displace local workers and result in Traverse City being “hollowed out” by vacation rentals.
Portland, ORkptv.com

New Airbnb policy would ban landlords from listing rentals if tenant was recently evicted

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Airbnb announced a new policy Wednesday that bans landlords from listing rentals if a tenant was recently evicted. Airbnb's announcement comes about two weeks before Oregon's eviction moratorium is set to expire. The company says it will ban new listings when a city notifies it that a tenant has been kicked out for not paying rent. The company says it wants to prevent landlords from profiting while removing people from their homes in the aftermath of the pandemic.