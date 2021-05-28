Cancel
Public Health

Africa Needs 20m 2nd Doses, India Variant Hitting UK, COVID Origins, World Stats

By Editorial
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHO: Africa in ‘urgent need’ of 20 million second vaccine doses within six weeks. The World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Office for Africa called on Thursday for at least 20 million second COVID-19 vaccine doses to be sent to the continent within six weeks, saying people are in “urgent need.”

Public Healthnewsverses.com

Delta variant first present in India spreads to 62 nations, scorching spots kind in Asia and Africa, WHO says

A well being employee tends to a coronavirus illness (COVID-19) affected person supported by a mechanical ventilator and present process dialysis on the COVID-19 emergency room of the federal government hospital Nationwide Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon Metropolis, which has declared overcapacity amid rising numbers of COVID-19 infections in Quezon Metropolis, Metro Manila, Philippines, April 26, 2021.
WorldBBC

Covid: Indian variant 'now dominant' in the UK

The variant of coronavirus first identified in India is now the dominant strain in the UK, Public Health England (PHE) has said. The number of cases confirmed by laboratory analysis rose by 79% over the last week to 12,431. Scientists believe the variant, now known as Delta, has overtaken the...
Healththestkittsnevisobserver.com

India Orders 300M Unapproved Vaccine Doses, World Stats

India has ordered 300 million doses of an unapproved coronavirus vaccine amid a devastating second wave. The unnamed vaccine from Indian firm Biological E is in Phase 3 trials, and had showed “promising results” in the first two phases, the federal government said in a statement. The $206m order is...
Public Healthgosporttimes.com

Delta COVID Variant More Transmissible, UK Official Says

Mr Hancock told Sky News' Trevor Phillips On Sunday programme that vaccines had "severed but not broken" the link between a rise in cases and an increase in the number of people being admitted to hospital. Mr Hancock admitted the emergence of the Indian variant, which has become dominant in...
Public Healthmanagementinpractice.com

Covid: Over half of UK adults vaccinated with second dose

More than half (50.2%) of the UK’s adult population have had two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, with three-quarters (75.5%) receiving at least one jab, the latest data shows. Figures published today (3 June) show that between 8 December and 2 June, 66,180,731 vaccine doses have been administered in total, including 26,422,303 people with both doses, and 39,758,428 people with first doses.
Public HealthNew Scientist

Covid-19 news: UK cases on the rise as delta variant becomes dominant

There were 12,431 cases of the delta variant in the UK as of 3 June. The delta variant of the coronavirus has become the dominant variant of coronavirus in the UK according to data from Public Health England, as the total number of confirmed cases caused by the delta variant has increased to 12,431 as of 3 June, up from 6959 a week earlier. The rise in coronavirus cases across the UK may be related to the spread of the highly-transmissible delta variant.
Public HealthNature.com

Strengthened health systems are needed to tackle COVID-19 in Africa

To the Editor—If one were to ask what the most ideal candidate vaccine against COVID-19 for Africa is, it would undoubtedly be a vaccine that is highly efficient when administered orally, is taken in a single dose, is affordable and is viable at room temperature. The reality is that the vaccines against COVID-19 that have been secured through the COVAX program, currently being received in Africa, do not fall into any of those categories, yet a way must found to distribute them equitably, efficiently and effectively. The COVAX program is a collaboration of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the World Health Organization (WHO). Its aim is to accelerate the development and manufacture of vaccines against COVID-19 and to guarantee fair and equitable access to these vaccines for every country in the world.
Public Healthmilwaukeesun.com

India for further studies on origins of COVID-19

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): India on Thursday supported the World Health Organisation (WHO) convened global study on the origins of COVID-19, saying it is an "important first step" and further studies deserve cooperation of all. "WHO is undertaking global study, it is an important first step. You recall...
Public Healthnewsfinale.com

G7 To Provide 1 Billion Covid Vaccine Doses “To World” By 2023: UK

G7 leaders will agree to expand global Covid vaccine manufacturing to provide at least one billion doses to the world through sharing and financing schemes, Britain said Thursday. The UK, which is hosting the big powers’ gathering in southwest England, added it would donate at least 100 million surplus doses...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid: UK hits 40 million first vaccine doses, but expert warns full reopening on 21 June is ‘major risk’

More than 40 million people in the UK have now received their first does of a coronavirus vaccine, according to official figures, as hopes were raised that the jab campaign had “broken the chain” between infection and serious illness.Matt Hancock, the healthy secretary, said reaching the milestone in less than six months was an “astonishing achievement”, with more than three-quarters of adults receiving their first dose and more than half receiving the full two doses.The Sunday Telegraph reported that ministers were planning to begin vaccination of children aged between 12 and 15 in the second half of August. The...
Public Healthphoenixherald.com

COVID-19: Centre directs states, UTs to expedite 2nd doses

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Acting upon a request made by Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, the Centre has come up with a set of criteria to expedite the second dose of vaccinations for those in need to undertake international travel for "genuine" reasons. Chaturvedi had written...
Georgia Stategeorgiahealthnews.com

COVID variant first discovered in India found in Georgia

Fewer than 20 known cases of a COVID-19 variant first discovered in India have been detected across Georgia, a spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Public Health announced Wednesday. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Delta variant B.1.617.2 is classified as a variant of interest.