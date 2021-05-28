Cancel
vilarte's modular, marble-clad pavilion by stefan.schöning.studio serves as outdoor hideaway

designboom.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStefan.schöning.studio has designed a minimalist outdoor pavilion for new belgian brand vilarte that can be tailored to the personal needs and liking of its resident. three exclusive marbles serve as the foundation of the modular construction, which is based on a set, yet flexible framework. meanwhile, everything else can be decided by its owner, from the function – whether it’s an office space, guest house, art studio or private wellness area – and layout, to the type of marble, finishes and appliances.

www.designboom.com
