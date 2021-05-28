Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Cameroon bishop condemns corruption in distribution of COVID aid

By Ngala Killian Chimtom
angelusnews.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Cameroonian bishop has condemned the “audacity” of government officials who have been accused of stealing funds earmarked to battle the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. “I really felt bad that within a period like this when most people, most governments are trying to look for ways and means of combating COVID 19 disease – a virus that is killing and taking away the lives of many people – that people will still have the audacity to embezzle funds of this nature, that is meant for the common good, that is meant to save the lives of people,” said Bishop Michael Bibi of Buea, in Cameroon’s South West Region.

angelusnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
Person
Paul Biya
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Corruption#Embezzlement#Cameroonian#Johns Hopkins Covid#Ministry Of Health#The Justice Ministry#The Audit Bench#The Supreme Court#Ppe#Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
Place
Africa
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
FIFAWorld Soccer Talk

Africa Cup of Nations draw in Cameroon delayed by Covid-19

Johannesburg (AFP) – The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations draw, scheduled for Yaounde on June 25, has been postponed due to Covid-19, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed on Monday. A CAF official said the delay of the ceremony to an undecided date was due to “logistical reasons related...
Public Healthdnyuz.com

G7 to distribute 1 billion Covid jabs globally by 2023, Johnson says

The UK, which is hosting the big powers’ gathering in southwest England, added it would donate at least 100 million surplus doses within the next year, including five million beginning in the coming weeks. The commitment follows growing calls for richer countries to step up their efforts to share Covid-19...
AfricaPosted by
Newsweek

Human Rights Watch 'Concerned' for Safety of Rwandan Opposition Leader After Arrest

Human Rights Watch said a Rwandan opposition leader needs to be charged immediately or released a month after his arrest in Mozambique, the Associated Press reported. Cassien Ntamuhanga escaped from prison in Rwanda in 2018, then sought asylum in Mozambique. His application was still being processed at the time he was taken into custody on May 23 by Mozambique police.
Politicsdallassun.com

Jaishankar calls on Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta

Nairobi [Kenya], June 14 (ANI): During his three-day visit in Kenya, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday called on Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and discussed bilateral cooperation and defence partnership. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said that he handed over a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that India...
Public HealthAMA

AMA urges equitable resource distribution in fight against COVID-19

CHICAGO — Even with COVID-19 vaccines now available to all Americans age 12 and up, and with significant progress already made in vaccinating people in the United States, COVID variants continue to appear in the U.S. and abroad, threatening repeated surges of infections, particularly among those without access to vaccinations. With that danger front and center, physicians, residents and medical students at the Special Meeting of the AMA House of Delegates (HOD) today adopted policy to promote equitable resource distribution globally in the fight against COVID-19. To that end, the AMA will explore assistance through the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) initiative co-led by the World Health Organization, Gavi, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, as well as all other relevant organizations, for residents of countries with limited financial or technological resources.
Public Healthnewsfinale.com

Corruption within the EU has surged during the Covid pandemic

The Covid pandemic has worsened corruption within the EU and has often forced citizens to rely on well-connected friends to access healthcare, a report found. Anti-graft watchdog Transparency International surveyed more than 40,000 people in the EU’s 27 member states between October and December 2020. On average, it found that...
Public Healthnewagebd.net

Covid crisis worsened corruption in EU: Transparency International

The pandemic has worsened corruption across the European Union, Transparency International said Tuesday, with citizens at times needing personal connections to get medical care and some governments using the crisis for their own gain. The anti-graft watchdog surveyed more than 40,000 people in the EU's 27 member states between October...
Minoritiesas-coa.org

CCC Index 2021 Reveals the Effects of COVID-19 on the Fight Against Corruption in Latin America

The third edition of the CCC Index evaluates 15 Latin American countries' ability to uncover, punish, and deter corruption. June 14, 2021. New York, NY– Americas Society/Council of the Americas (AS/COA) and Control Risks, the global specialist risk consulting firm, present the 2021 Capacity to Combat Corruption (CCC) Index, a data-driven analytical tool to assess Latin American countries' ability to uncover, punish, and deter corruption.
Public Healthakipress.com

Health Ministry says third coronavirus wave ongoing in Kyrgyzstan

AKIPRESS.COM - The third coronavirus wave is observed in Kyrgyzstan now, Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Jalalidin Rahmatullaev told a press briefing on June 15. The country had 2 coronavirus waves last year - in July and November 2020, he said. "The first coronavirus case was registered on...
Politicsktwb.com

Uganda court grants bail to 18 supporters of opposition leader Wine

KAMPALA (Reuters) – A Ugandan military court on Monday released on bail 18 supporters of singer-turned-opposition leader Bobi Wine detained since the start of the year on charges lawyers and government critics say are politically motivated. “They were granted bail, so for now they have some temporary freedom,” their lawyer,...
Thibodaux, LAhoumatimes.com

Thibodaux Regional providing aid for India COVID Crisis

Thibodaux Regional Health System is collaborating with Lady of Sea Hospital and Franklin Foundation Hospital to provide lifesaving equipment and supplies to aid hospitals in India amid the country’s COVID crisis. The hospitals are working in coordination with Dr. Raja Talluri, Internal Medicine physician on the active medical staff of...
Public HealthPosted by
UPI News

WHO: COVID-19 spreading faster than vaccine distribution

June 15 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization said COVID-19 is spreading faster than the global distribution of vaccines and that while it welcomes the G7's commitment to share hundreds of millions of doses, more is needed to end the pandemic. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the WHO, told...
Public Healthnewpaper24.com

BJP Seeks Resignations of Punjab CM, Well being Minister Over Alleged Corruption in Procuring COVID-19 Kits – NEWPAPER24

Stepping up its assault on the Congress authorities in Punjab, the BJP on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and state well being minister Balbir Singh Sidhu over alleged corruption within the award of contract for COVID-19 kits to personal companies. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia claimed the state authorities first gave a young for ‘Fateh’ kits for coronavirus sufferers to a agency for Rs 837 for a single unit after which awarded two extra tenders within the subsequent few weeks for Rs 1,226 and Rs 1,338 per unit throughout April.
Charitiesindiaeveryday.com

NGO distributes 'Covid-toolkits' to corona patients, caretakers attendants in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 8 (ANI): A Srinagar-based NGO Kashmir Care has stepped in with Covid- toolkits to help out those affected by the Covid pandemic.These kits include basic items required by Covid patients as well as their caretakers such as oximeters, sanitizers, PPE kits, digital thermometers, N95 masks, surgical masks, face shields, etc.Dr. Sameena, who heads the NGO said, Our basic aim is to educate the Covid-affected patients and their families on how important these equipment are for Covid-care. By handing over masks to the general public, we are trying to make them aware, and are also trying to break the chain of transmission.Dr. Shahid, a member of Kashmir Care said, These toolkits benefit all those Covid-positive who cannot afford to buy these necessities.She said the initiative will help people whose family members have been infected with Covid-19 and will also go towards reducing the spread of the deadly viral infection. It will also help people to adhere to appropriate Covid-19 behaviour, she said.As a sign of appreciation and a show of solidarity towards the healthcare workers, the Kashmir Care team has provided these Covid-toolkits to doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff also.Volunteers of Kashmir Care, says Dr Sameena have put in their best efforts to connect paramedical staff with NGOs who are providing nursing care for homebound Covid-19 and terminally ill patients.The NGO has also provided oxygen concentrators to various other NGOs across Kashmir Valley.Thanking the NGO for their efforts, Roha a beneficiary said, This initiative by Kashmir Care is a very nice one, and is definitely of great help. (ANI).
Public Healthqatar-tribune.com

Qatar sends aid to Moldova to fight COVID-19

Moldova has received a shipment of medical aid provided by Qatar, containing about 3.5 tonnes of medical equipment and materials through Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) in cooperation with Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC). The aid aims to support the health sector in Moldova in tackling COVID-19 pandemic and curbing its...