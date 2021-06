The mother of two girls, aged six and one, who were allegedly kidnapped by their father has thanked the public for their unflinching support in an anguished letter she posted on her social media account. The older daughter’s body was found on 10 June in a bag dumped in the sea. Another empty bag — weighted down by an anchor — was found thousands of feet below the water’s surface off Tenerife in Spain. Euro News said the search for the one-year-old girl is still ongoing, however their mother Beatriz Zimmermann said the death of her two daughters will not...