Pugnacious president believed a national bank benefited rich Northeasterners over regular people. Tension hung over the U.S. Senate chamber on March 7, 1834, as Martin Van Buren descended from the presiding chair to confront Henry Clay. The Senate giant had just challenged the vice president to tell President Andrew Jackson about “helpless widows” and “unclad and unfed orphans” devastated by his administration’s economic policies. A packed gallery watched nervously to see how Van Buren responded. He surprised onlookers by calmly asking fellow snuff-dipper Clay “for another pinch of aromatic Maccaboy.” The Kentuckian nodded and stepped aside so Van Buren could snipe that pinch from Clay’s supply. With a sly grin, the vice president returned to his chair. For the moment tension melted and the senators of the 23rd Congress resumed their debate in what was soon being called the Panic Session, for the economic crisis gripping the country.