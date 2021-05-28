Cancel
Liverpool unlikely to prise away £234m duo from their clubs with French defender named priority

By Liam Sterling
readliverpoolfc.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool often find themselves linked with some of the best talent across Europe. Two players that are regularly rumoured alongside the Reds are PSG’s Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho. The pair are two of the biggest talents in world football with a combined market value of £234million. Despite...

