Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Litecoin Price Prediction: Litecoin corrects below $200 and gets rejected at $198

By Richard Adrian
cryptopolitan.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLitecoin market capitalization moved downwards by 0.75%. Bulls aiming for 14-days 20% raw stochastic at $177. Litecoin’s market capitalization moved downwards by 0.75% after shedding 10.22% from its price between yesterday and Friday. The last few days have seen the bitcoin silver shift from a market cap of $25.6 B to $11.59 B. LTC has also traded a piece between a price range of $172 and $198 in the last 7 days. The bulls are still 58.85% from the $420 all-time high which they last touched in December 2017. They came short of the ATH in May after missing 6 points at $413. A descending triangle formed on the 1-hour chart and bottomed at the current intraday low of $169. However, the downtrend was rejected by support near the low resulting in an uptrend moving the bulls towards the 14-days 20% raw stochastic at $177.

www.cryptopolitan.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ath#Ltc#Altcoin#Cryptopolitan Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketscoinquora.com

How to Mine Litecoin – Litecoin Mining Pools in 2021

Are you looking for more crypto opportunities that will bring back worth a return? Then worry less, our Litecoin mining pools article got you covered. In this article, you will learn all the pros and cons about Litecoin (LTC). Aside from that, we will also check out Litecoin mining pools.
Stocksthemarketperiodical.com

Litecoin Price Analysis: Worthy returns in a short time!

LTC has shown a lack of returns by 2.92% on Wednesday morning. The coin has the days range 171.56-175.62. The coin has shown a high of 181.02 in the last 24 hours and is presently running at 174.49. LTC was launched in 2011 and is used to transfer funds between...
Stockscryptofinancialtimes.com

Litecoin Climbs 10.17% In Bullish Trade

Investing.com – was trading at $166.650 by 21:12 (15:42 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 10.17% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, May 31, 2021. The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $11.106B, or 0.70% of the total cryptocurrency market...
Stockscryptofinancialtimes.com

Litecoin Appears Set to Rebound Quite Significantly

Litecoin (CCC:LTC-USD) is a cryptocurrency that’s starting to rebound. In fact, it’s now up by 33% as of Jun. 16. Currently at about $168, it has dropped significantly from its peak. However, there are good indications that Litecoin could rebound close to its former highs. At one point, Litecoin was...
Stockscryptofinancialtimes.com

Chiliz, Stellar Lumens & Litecoin — Asian Wrap 15 June

Chiliz price excitement fades as CHZ hodlers show zero conviction. Chiliz price climbed just over 70% from the June 9 low to the May 11 high in the run-up to the kick-off of the European Cup, one of the premier soccer events in the world. The notable rally did capture the attention of the cryptocurrency markets and the CHZ faithful, but it has since stumbled lower. Currently, a trifecta of resistance and a lack of hodler conviction amps the skepticism over a bullish outlook for the sports & entertainment token.
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Ethereum, Litecoin, Chainlink Price Analysis: 15 June

Ethereum traded within a ascending triangle and presented targets at $3,100 or even $3,600 in an extreme bullish outcome. Litecoin could see a rally towards $240 over the coming sessions. Finally, bullish momentum could push LINK beyond $27-resistance. Ethereum [ETH]. Ethereum formed an ascending triangle on its 4-hour chart and...
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC Coin Bounces Back From The $155 Support With A Double Bottom Pattern

LTC Coin rally struggle to cross the 20 and 200 EMA. The LTC/BTC pair was trading at 0.004426 BTC with a gain of 6.34 %. The 24 hr trading volume in LTC is $2.47 Billion. In the daily time frame, LTC coin shows a small bullish double bottom pattern or more clearly seen as a two-morning star pattern, both indicating strong lower price rejection and promoting the rise of price from this support, doing, so price reached a crucial support level the $180 which also a near the 0.618 Fibonacci and 20-200 EMA.
Stockscryptopolitan.com

Litecoin price analysis: Litecoin spikes above $170, ready to breach $200?

LTC moved higher overnight. Resistance at $170 broken. Litecoin price analysis is bullish for today as the market continued to move higher overnight and broke above the previous resistance at $170. Therefore, we can expect LTC/USD to push higher and breach above the $200 resistance. The overall market trades in...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Will SafeMoon Or Litecoin Grow More By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 2,000 Benzinga visitors on popular altcoins SafeMoon (CRYPTO: MOON) and Litecoin (CRYPTO:...
Stockscryptopolitan.com

Litecoin Price Analysis: Litecoin managed to reverse downtrend from $157 to $170 mark

LTC corrected to $170 after bears failed to hold the market hostage. Bearish action is now at the 20-day EMA and has increased the pullback from $169 to $167. Litecoin price action on the 24-hour chart has been oscillating between bearish and bullish zones since the beginning of the day, and the RSI shifting momentarily from one overbought to oversold and to overbought again. This along with a wide daily range extending from an intraday low of $166 and a high of $173 indicates the presence of high volatility across the market. The bulls have been stuck around the 20-day exponential moving average at $170.
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Litecoin price resistance at $186 dictates the future of an LTC rebound

Litecoin price continues to illustrate a symmetrical triangle, edging closer to the apex of the pattern. Potential LTC rally threatened by the strategically important 200-day simple moving average (SMA). Low volume endures, offering no insight into the accumulation-distribution profile of the cryptocurrency. Litecoin price action has been dull since the...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Litecoin Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $10.32 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $10.32 million and approximately $1,569.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketscom-unik.info

Litecoin Trading Up 15% Over Last Week (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $179.77 or 0.00443548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 15% against the US dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $12.00 billion and $2.25 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stockscryptofinancialtimes.com

Litecoin Climbs 10.28% In Rally

Investing.com – was trading at $156.830 by 15:19 (09:49 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 10.28% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, May 20, 2021. The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $10.636B, or 0.70% of the total cryptocurrency market...