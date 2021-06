It seems as though Weezer has gotten all it can get out of our dimension. The alt rock collective has been delighting American cochleae since 1992; the bulk of their first two decades on Earth Prime reaped original hits testing the bounds of popularity. But it appears that even for Weezer, physical reality has its limits. Their past few years have been marked by varyingly creative covers of other artists’ famous pop numbers. But perhaps all Weezer needed to get the juices flowing once more was to leave time and space altogether. And so they have. And, as seems to be the trend these days, they have ventured into the virtual realm for their next creative venture.