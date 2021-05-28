Cancel
Astronomy

Watch two monster black holes merge into one in this intricate NASA simulation (video)

By Meghan Bartels
Space.com
Space.com
 19 days ago
Astrophysicists dream of one day truly seeing a merger between two giant black holes, rather than merely painting its portrait based on how it affects surrounding matter. To improve the odds of someday doing just that, scientists have enlisted computers to develop ever-more-intricate simulations of what black holes look like, particularly as they merge. The researchers can then translate those super complicated simulations, some of which NASA has just released, into predictions of what signatures might be detectable, and by what instruments.

Space.com is the premier source of space exploration, innovation and astronomy news, chronicling (and celebrating) humanity's ongoing expansion across the final frontier, transporting you across the solar system and beyond through accessible, comprehensive coverage of the latest news and discoveries.

