Exelon Awards Fulton Block Builders $5k Grant
FULTON – Exelon has recently awarded the Fulton Block Builders with a $5,000 grant. “Exelon expressed interest in the Fulton Block Builder (FBB) project in 2020 and encouraged FBB to apply for a grant in 2021,” said Linda Eagan, FBB founder and director. “Exelon considers its responsibility to improve the quality of life for people in the communities where their employees live, work and serve. Exelon made the 2021 Fulton Block Builder (FBB) Powering Communities Award due to the enrichment through local vitality that FBB is helping to bring about.”oswegocountytoday.com