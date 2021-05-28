Exelon Awards Fulton Block Builders $5k Grant

George Horning has lived in the Town of Parish his entire life, there is nothing he is more passionate about than his town and family. His family have been here since 1903 and proudly call this town their home. There is no better way to preserve something that he cares about so passionately then to become a humble servant to the town where many of his members and friends still reside. There is no greater service he can provide then taking care of this area for the next generation.