Luton midfielder Joe Morrell played 83 minutes as 10-man Wales were beaten 3-0 by France in their first friendly in preparation for Euro 2020 this evening. The visitors were all square against the world champions with 25 minutes gone in Nice, only to see defender Neco Williams sent off for handballing Karim Benzema's goalbound effort, referee Luis Godinho using VAR to award the spot-kick and dismiss the Liverpool youngster.