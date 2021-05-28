Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Amazon Slashed Prices on Le Creuset, Lodge, Nespresso, and More During Its Memorial Day Weekend Sale

By Katie Macdonald
Food & Wine
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. With Prime Day coming up next month, you'd think Amazon might take a lowkey approach to Memorial Day weekend sales. But it looks like the site is already kicking off the unofficial start to summer with deep discounts—and we're here for it.

www.foodandwine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Nespresso#Cuisinart Lodge#Fry Pan Set#Gowise Usa 7 Quart#Electric Air Fryer#Swedish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Amazon
Related
ShoppingPosted by
SPY

Sur La Table Sale: Save Up To 50% on All-Clad, Le Creuset

Sur La Table is having an amazing sale right now, offering up to 50% off cookware, cutlery, decor, knives and more. This is a great sale for all of your kitchenware needs, especially if you’re looking to upgrade or add a few new utensils to your existing repertoire. When it...
TV ShowsWALA-TV FOX10

Amazon announces Prime Day sale dates

Amazon has revealed the dates for this year's 48-hour Prime Day sale. It's earlier than ever before: June 21 and June 22. Amazon normally holds Prime Day in the summer, but last year it was postponed until October in response to the pandemic. The vast majority of the company's offerings...
ShoppingNBC News

What is Amazon Prime? Membership benefits, prices and more

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. With Prime Day 2021...
RetaileMarketer

Target and Walmart plan competing June sales events during Amazon’s Prime Day

Shortly after Amazon confirmed Prime Day for June 21 and 22, both retailers announced their own coinciding sales events. Target’s Deal Days will take place from June 20 to June 22. The digital sales event will feature discounts on electronics, home essentials, beauty items, toys, and—for the first time—food and beverages. All Deal Days purchases will be eligible for same-day delivery, as well as curbside and in-store pickup, and unlike Prime Day, Target’s event doesn’t require a membership. These tactics can attract a wider set of customers to help boost Target’s sales volume.
Shoppinglivingetc.com

The early Prime Day sale includes Le Creuset rainbow mugs at nearly 30% off

If you've been lusting after those Le Creuset rainbow mugs for a while now, and if you are an espresso drinker, then it's your lucky day. We spotted these classic espresso mugs – the Le Creuset rainbow ones – with 37 per cent off at Amazon ahead of Prime Day. Usually £68 for six, this set is now less than £50. They make the perfect present for any occasion, or, alternatively, they look lovely on display in a kitchen. Along with the rest of your coffee essentials, of course, from your pod holder to your glass straws and your coffee syrups...
LifestyleFood & Wine

Le Creuset Just Dropped a Rare Sale on Its Nonstick Cookware-Up to $500 Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you've exhausted your pots and pans from cooking at home this past year, there's no better time to give your kitchen essentials a revamp. Le Creuset-the brand well-known for its colorful and highly durable cast-iron pieces-just dropped a rale sale on its Nonstick Toughened Pro Cookware. Right now, you can save as much as $500 on the pots and pans loved by professionals and amateurs alike.
ComputersPosted by
Android Police

The small-but-mighty M1 Mac Mini is at its lowest price yet on Amazon

There's been a lot of buzz this year about Apple's fancy new M1-powered iPads and iMacs, but the chip isn't actually new. It debuted in a handful of devices last year, including the delightfully compact Mac Mini. That means Apple's li'lest desktop packs quite a punch for its size — and you can scoop one up for $70 off its normal going price on Amazon right now.
FIFANBC News

Amazon Prime Day: A history of the mega sale and its impact

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Since the first Amazon...
Electronicsstateofpress.com

Echo Show 5 Price Slashed on Amazon as Early Prime Day Deal

Prime Day isn’t for a few weeks, but Amazon is getting ahead of its own big day, offering early discounts to go with these Amazon Echo deals. In fact, if you shop today, you can score $30 off an Echo Show 5. The first-generation Echo smart display with Alexa is down $50, a dramatic discount from its regular price of $80. It’s hard to find a deal on an Amazon Show better than this early Prime Day deal — don’t let it pass you by.
ShoppingHigh-Def Digest

Building your Collection? Amazon 3 For The Price Of 2 Sale - 4K - Blu-ray - Criterion and More!

Cheap Easy Way To Build Your Blu-ray and 4K Collection!. Gotta love it when Amazon is getting you all geared up for Prime Day and they go and drop another one of their famous 3 for 2 sales! Like a lot of Amazon’s sales and deals, they’re not always easy to find - BUT - follow the link HERE and you can see what’s available. This sale covers a bunch of areas including books, video games, and other accouterments but there are a lot of great Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD titles to pick through!
LifestyleApartment Therapy

Upgrade Your Morning Routine with This Epic Sale on Nespresso Coffee Machines

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Raise your hand if you’re not a morning person (join the club!). While there’s nothing more satisfying than a cozy, steaming cup of coffee first thing in the morning, the reality is that most coffee makers take a while to brew and often require you to measure out an exact ratio of grounds to water (which inevitably leads to spillage). That’s why we’re big fans of Nespresso machines — just pop in a coffee or espresso capsule and make sure the water reservoir is filled, then with a quick push of a button you have a freshly brewed cup of joe in under a minute. And we have great news: Bed Bath & Beyond is having a major sale on select Nespresso machines right now! Many of the popular Vertuo Next and VertuoLine models, which can be used to whip up coffee, espresso, and cappuccino, are 25 percent off — but only for a limited time. So if you’re looking to up your at-home barista game, head over to Bed Bath & Beyond to check out these great deals. We’ve picked out a few below to get you started.
Apparelpassionforsavings.com

Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Sale for as low as $9.60! I Have This & Love It!

It’s almost spring break time here and I couldn’t be happier! I am loving this Women’s Swimsuit Cover Ups Sale. A good cover-up is a summer must-have f0r me! You may also want to check out all of the great Cupshe Bathing Suits we found this week. Women’s Swimsuit Cover...
Shoppingmoneytalksnews.com

15 Things You Should Always Buy at Yard Sales

Yard sales are the ultimate form of recycling. Whether your neighbor is hawking a souvenir spoon collection on her lawn or your church has gathered congregants’ donations for a fundraiser, you can dig up some hidden gems. Plus, pat yourself on the back: Giving these items new life will likely...