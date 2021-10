ABILENE, TX –– On Monday afternoon, officers with the Abilene Police Department were dispatched to the 4000 block of Redbud Circle for reports of an injured subject. When officers arrived at the scene, they located 43-year-old Edward Daniels with a gunshot wound. According to the preliminary investigation, Daniels knew the shooter, and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Daniels would ultimately succumb to his injuries. At approximately 4:00 p.m., an hour and a half after police received the initial call, police were engaged in a chase with 22-year-old Malik Tyrese Corbin…

ABILENE, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO