Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas said the club has engaged in serious talks with Barcelona star Lionel Messi over a potential move to the club, according to the Miami Herald. Reports in Spain this summer have stated that Messi has been offered a 10-year contract with his longtime club that would see him play two more seasons with Barcelona, potentially involve a provision to play two seasons in Miami starting in 2023 and then see him return to Barcelona to work in an undefined position either in the front office or as a club ambassador.