Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox 'like to match'

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMachine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's nail artist has revealed the couple love to match their nails.

www.suncommercial.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Megan Fox
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicHelloGiggles

Megan Fox Looked Like a Barbie at the iHeart Music Awards, and the Internet Loves It

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been making statements left and right this awards season. They wore matching black outfits (which included Kelly's tongue) to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards last weekend, and last night, Fox and Kelly were Barbie and Ken at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Per usual, they gave the internet a lot to gossip about this morning.
Celebritieskfrxfm.com

Rumors are MGK is trying to lock up Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are taking their relationship to the next level. Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have been hot and heavy since they met on a movie set. Sources say that MGK is looking to propose to Megan Fox soon as she will be attending his next tour with him. The source revealed, “MGK would love to start a family with Megan someday, but right now doesn’t seem to be the time in terms of scheduling. As far as engagement goes, it is likely that this will happen sooner than later and it has been a topic of conversation without question.” Which couple do you think will tie the knot first? Jennifer and Ben? Or MGK and Megan Fox?
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Megan Fox Stuns In Black Blazer With Barely There Chain Top Underneath After Date Night With MGK

Megan Fox has stepped out in nothing but a mesh shirt adorned with diamonds, and a black blazer which she paired with jeans and towering pumps. Megan Fox looked incredible while leaving a photo shoot on June 11 in a daring mesh top. The 35-year-old stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a barely there diamond mesh shirt, along with a black blazer, cuffed grey jeans, and pair of black and white towering pumps. She styled her raven tresses in sleek, loose waves and rocked a dramatic, smoky eye makeup look. It came one day after she and Machine Gun Kelly, 31, stepped out at the Chrome Hearts event in Hollywood.
MusicETOnline.com

Kourtney Kardashian, Megan Fox and Addison Rae Hang Out at Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly's Concert

Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker held a surprise rooftop concert in Venice Beach on Saturday -- and they brought along quite an entourage. MGK's girlfriend Megan Fox and Barker's girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian were both in attendance, as well as Kardashian's good friend Addison Rae. The women were all smiles on the rooftop while listening to the guys play at the show, which was put on by NoCap.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
FootwearNews

Megan Fox Wows in Crystal Sheer Top & Blazer Look With Matching Crystal Sandals

Megan Fox looked cool and collected in a business-meets-streetwear look in Los Angeles today. The “Transformers” star paired her standout crystal-embellished sandals by Alexandre Birman with a black blazer and baggy gray jeans by TRE by Natalie Ratabesi. However, her look’s greatest statement was a transparent V-neck blouse covered with crystals, giving Fox a “topless” illusion. The styling trend has taken off in recent months, with celebs like Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, and Emily Ratajkowski layering bustiers and bras under blazers. Fox herself is no stranger to the look, having worn a red Alex Perry bra and suit earlier this year while on a date night with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.
Movieshotnewhiphop.com

Machine Gun Kelly To Star As Troubled Musician In “Good News”

It looks like MGK is taking his talents to the big screen again. According to Deadline and other outlets, MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, has been casted in an upcoming music drama film titled Good News. Written and directed by Tim Sutton, the Rivulet Media production will tell...
Beauty & Fashioncrfashionbook.com

Unpacking MGK and Megan Fox's Matching Style

Megan Fox’s relationship with Machine Gun Kelly is the perfect example of good-on-their-own-but-better-together — at least when it comes to style, that is. The pair started dating in the spring of 2020 when they met on the set of their movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, and Megan Fox also starred in Machine Gun Kelly’s music video for Bloody Valentine. Ever since they got together, the pair has served look after look for red carpets, Instagram snapshots, and paparazzi photos and we can’t get enough.
Santa Monica, CAPosted by
FootwearNews

Megan Fox Makes a Classic Trench Coat Look Edgy With a Bralette, Ripped Jeans & Sparkling Disco Heels With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox stepped out in sparkling fashion last night in Santa Monica, Calif. The “Transformers” star slipped on a pair of multicolored glitter platform sandals for dinner with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, who had on Doc Martens boots, and his daughter, following a celebratory concert for Kelly’s album “Tickets to My Downfall” going platinum. The pair featured metallic purple trim and a 5-inch heel. The sandals are the latest platforms worn by Fox, who’s been seen in similar styles by Tom Ford, Stuart Weitzman and Jimmy Choo.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Megan Fox Returns to Horror in TILL DEATH

Emma (Megan Fox) is stuck in a stale marriage to Mark and is surprised when he whisks her away to their secluded lake house for a romantic evening on their 10th anniversary. But everything soon changes, and Emma finds herself trapped and isolated in the dead of winter, the target of a plan that gets more sinister at every turn.
Los Angeles, CAstateofpress.com

Megan Fox Wears Open Blazer and No Shirt Out

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have emerged as one of 2021’s best dressed couples, but on Friday, Fox had her own big fashion moment. The actress was photographed wearing an open blazer, no shirt—just a completely see-through net top, jeans, and sandals while leaving a photo shoot in Los Angeles.
Moviesrue-morgue.com

Megan Fox is terrorized in the new “TILL DEATH” trailer

See the JENNIFER’S BODY star struggle to survive this snowbound horror-thriller. Screen Media has unveiled the trailer for TILL DEATH, coming to theaters and VOD July 2. Directed by S.K. Dale and scripted by Jason Carvey, it stars Megan Fox, Callan Mulvey, Eoin Macken (Syfy’s NIGHTFLYERS), Aml Ameen (PARALLEL) and Jack Roth. The synopsis: “Emma [Fox] is stuck in a stale marriage to Mark and is surprised when he whisks her away to their secluded lake house for a romantic evening on their 10th anniversary. But everything soon changes, and Emma finds herself trapped and isolated in the dead of winter, the target of a plan that gets more sinister at every turn.”
Movieskiss951.com

Emily Ratajkowski Called Out Megan Fox’s Treatment In ‘This Is 40’

Emily Ratajkowski criticized This Is 40 while speaking to Amy Schumer at the Tribeca Film Festival over the weekend, saying that Megan Fox’s character was treated “badly.”. Per Buzzfeed News, the movie, directed by Schumer’s mentor Judd Apatow, came up because she had just turned 40. The 30-year-old model said...
Moviestheplaylist.net

Machine Gun Kelly To Star In Tim Sutton’s Upcoming Hip-Hop Tragedy, ‘Good News’

I’ve said it a million times already, but Tim Sutton is one of the best indie filmmakers working today. With films like “Dark Night,” “Memphis” and “Pavillion,” he has proven that he’s able to tell dark stories that really cut to the core. And with recent features like “Funny Face” and “Donnybrook,” Sutton has shown that he’ll keep that same tone and style even if he has major actors in lead roles. Now, it appears he’s going to keep his streak of dark films going with his upcoming hip-hop tragedy, “Good News.”
Musicrock947.com

Machine Gun Kelly, Deftones, Bring Me the Horizon nominated for 2021 Heavy Music Awards

Machine Gun Kelly, Deftones and Bring Me the Horizon are among the nominees for the 2021 Heavy Music Awards, the U.K.’s celebration of the best in rock and metal. All three artists will compete for the Best Album prize with their respective records Tickets to My Downfall, Ohms and Post Human: Survival Horror. Deftones are also nominated for Best International Band and Best Video for their song “Ohms,” while Horizon is up for Best U.K. Band and Best Video for their Yungblud collaboration “Obey.”
MoviesEW.com

Megan Fox is having the anniversary from hell in trailer for Till Death

In the horror-thriller Till Death, Megan Fox plays a woman named Emma, who finds herself handcuffed to the corpse of her husband Mark (Eoin Macken) in a remote, snowy locale. "It's this woman who feels trapped [in] this lifeless marriage and now she finds herself trapped to her lifeless husband," says first-time director S.K. Dale.