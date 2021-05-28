Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox 'like to match'

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are taking their relationship to the next level. Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have been hot and heavy since they met on a movie set. Sources say that MGK is looking to propose to Megan Fox soon as she will be attending his next tour with him. The source revealed, “MGK would love to start a family with Megan someday, but right now doesn’t seem to be the time in terms of scheduling. As far as engagement goes, it is likely that this will happen sooner than later and it has been a topic of conversation without question.” Which couple do you think will tie the knot first? Jennifer and Ben? Or MGK and Megan Fox?