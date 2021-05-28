Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox 'like to match'

See the JENNIFER’S BODY star struggle to survive this snowbound horror-thriller. Screen Media has unveiled the trailer for TILL DEATH, coming to theaters and VOD July 2. Directed by S.K. Dale and scripted by Jason Carvey, it stars Megan Fox, Callan Mulvey, Eoin Macken (Syfy’s NIGHTFLYERS), Aml Ameen (PARALLEL) and Jack Roth. The synopsis: “Emma [Fox] is stuck in a stale marriage to Mark and is surprised when he whisks her away to their secluded lake house for a romantic evening on their 10th anniversary. But everything soon changes, and Emma finds herself trapped and isolated in the dead of winter, the target of a plan that gets more sinister at every turn.”