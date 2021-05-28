1 in 10 defendants from US Capitol insurrection have military ties

Earlier this month, the Department of Defense (DoD) released its 2020 annual report, as required by law, on civilian casualties from U.S. military operations including air strikes and ground missions. The report has given rise, as usual, to an important debate about the discrepancy between DoD figures and much higher estimates from civil society groups. In this article, I will not address those important ongoing concerns or the merits of the differing casualty count methodologies. Rather I’d like to shed light on a different type of collateral damage that has not been included in the Section 1057 reports to Congress and is arguably even less visible to the American public: U.S. damage to civilian objects.