You Have 10 New Netflix Treats To Stream This Weekend. Here’s What’s Worth Watching

Manifest has taken us on a wild journey ever since it premiered in 2018, and now a whole new audience is buckling up for the ride with its arrival on Netflix. Shortly after the wild season three finale aired on June 10, the first two seasons of the NBC drama hit the streaming service, and it wasn't long before it took off. Over the weekend, the series entered the top 10 on Netflix, and it currently sits as the No. 1 show on the streamer. If you're watching the series for the first time, you're probably itching to find out what happens in the latest season. Unfortunately, it's currently unavailable on Netflix, but there are a few other ways for you to tune in.