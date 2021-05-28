Pet of the Week | Sweet Pea

Scar looks like he should be wearing sunglasses and hanging at the beach. He’s got that cool-dog vibe about him. He’s a smallish, grey and white Staffordshire, mixed with … something. Eight years ago, when he was being born, his mom dragged him across some gravel. This is how he got that scar down the middle of his face and his moniker. Scar is house-broken, good with other dogs and he likes children of all ages. Scar has a great disposition and loves rolling in the grass (though he might prefer to keep his distance from gravel). He has some seasonal allergies and is allergic to chicken. Scar is available for adoption through PAWS of Grays Harbor. They are open by appointment only at this time. Please call 360-533-1141 or visit www.pawsgh.org to fill out an adoption application. You can also find them on Facebook. Keep in mind, those 55 years and older receive a 20% discount on adoption fees.