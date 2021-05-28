'In Search Of Tomorrow': Director David Weiner on his nostalgic project saluting '80s sci-fi (exclusive)

New York Times best-seller Cutting for Stone is set for adaptation via Bron Studios and Anonymous Content, with the filmmaking team Richie Mehta and Scott Teems also on board. The book, from author Abraham Verghese, follows twin brothers Marion and Shiva Stone, who, according to the plot description, are “born of a secret union between a beautiful Indian nun and Dr. Thomas Stone, a brash but brilliant British surgeon. Orphaned by their mother’s death and their father’s disappearance, bound together by a preternatural connection and a shared fascination with medicine, the twins come of age nurtured by their adoptive Indian doctor parents, as Ethiopia hovers on the brink of revolution.”