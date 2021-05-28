'In Search Of Tomorrow': Director David Weiner on his nostalgic project saluting '80s sci-fi (exclusive)
It's a futile mission trying to argue against the point that the decade of the '80s was the greatest era of sci-fi movie making in Hollywood history. Dotted with a constellation of iconic flicks like "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back," "The Thing," "Blade Runner," "E.T. The Extraterrestrial," "Tron," "Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan," "Terminator," "Ghostbusters," "Robocop," "Predator," "Dune," "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi," "The Fly," "Aliens," "Back to the Future," and "The Abyss," it was an immeasurably fertile time for the imaginative genre.www.space.com