Beauty & Fashion

Billie Eilish joins line-up for Vogue's Forces of Fashion summit

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 29 days ago

Billie Eilish is set to be interviewed by Gucci's Alessandro Michele at this summer's Vogue Forces of Fashion summit.

www.suncommercial.com
Alessandro Michele
Billie Eilish
#Vogue Forces Of Fashion
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Beauty & Fashion
Fashion
Celebrities
Celebrities

Billie Eilish's boyfriend apologizes for past offensive posts

Billie Eilish’s boyfriend is apologizing for offensive social media messages that have resurfaced. Matthew Tyler Vorce shared the apology on his Instagram Story and attempted to atone for his “offensive” posts that used homophobic and racist language. “I want to apologize for the things that I wrote on social media...
Celebrities

Billie Eilish Appears to Call Out Her Fans After Her Beau's Racist and Homophobic Posts Are Exposed

Actor Matthew Tyler Vorce is under fire after his old misogynistic tweets and his Facebook comments, in which he used homophobic slurs, resurfaced online over the weekend. AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish has once again landed in hot water, though this time she didn't directly cause the storm of criticism. It's her new boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce's old racist and homophobic social media posts that became the root of the issue.
Celebrities

Billie Eilish Internet Drama, Explained

Something about Billie Eilish evokes an urgent fervor, in both fans and foes alike — somehow her name always finds itself in headlines, like "BEWARE THE POP PRINCESS ROMANTICIZING DEATH" or "BILLIE EILISH'S [SOPHOMORE LP] GLAMORIZES MENTAL ILLNESS." Her recent British Vogue cover used the term "Internet-Breaking" which, for Eilish, has become a regular occurrence over the past few years. Her first EP is called don't smile at me but, naturally, everyone is staring, running to the Twitter threads excited to see what unfolds next.
Celebrities

Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry And The Body in Pain

RJ Cutler's Apple documentary about Billie Eilish introduces the world to a global superstar, but pays crucial attention to the body in pain as a means of understanding her work, finds Savina Petkova. “Rot”, “torture”, “void”, “hurt”, “broken” are just some of the words etched onto this teenage girl’s bedroom...
Celebrities
Forbes

Eminem, Juice WRLD, Billie Eilish And TXT: This Week's Debuts On Billboard's Global Chart

No. 67 - Eminem - “Killer (ft. Jack Harlow & Cordae)”. Last December, Eminem shocked the world (once again) by re-releasing his album Music to Be Murdered By as a deluxe edition with 16 new songs, calling the new set Music to Be Murdered By - Side B, though the two were packaged together in many respects. Now, months later, not many people are talking about the music anymore...so the rapper had to do something to get fans excited.
Beauty & Fashion

Billie Eilish's 'Happier Than Ever': What We Know About Her New Album

One of the biggest albums of 2021 is almost here. Billie Eilish will release her highly-anticipated second album, ‘Happier Than Ever,’ so here’s what you need to know. Turns out, “Everything I Wanted” winning Record of the Year at the 63rd Grammy Awards was merely just the beginning of the year of Billie Eilish. Shortly after Billie added to her growing number of Grammys – she swept the top four categories at the prior ceremony, becoming the second only artist to do so – the “Bad Guy” singer announced Happier Than Ever, her long-awaited follow-up to her debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where DO We Go?. The news came along with a new blonde makeover, a new fashion aesthetic – but the same attitude that has made Billie one of the hottest stars in music today.
Celebrities

Billie Eilish discusses fan reaction to her British Vogue photoshoot

Billie Eilish has responded to fans who think her recent British Vogue photoshoot showed she had grown as a person, saying: “That’s not OK.”. The pop superstar, 19, won widespread praise in May after swapping her usually baggy style for a tight-fitting corset and lingerie in photos inspired by mid-20th century pin-ups.
Music
UPI News

Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Dua Lipa join iHeartRadio Music Festival lineup

June 16 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Dua Lipa and more are set to perform at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival, which takes place over two days on Sept. 17 and 18. Nelly, Weezer, Cheap Trick, Florida Georgia Line, Journey, Khalid, Lil Baby, Maroon 5 and Sam Hunt will also be taking the main stage the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the event. Ryan Seacrest is serving as the host.
Celebrities

Lorde opens up about her close bond with pop icon Billie Eilish

Lorde discusses her strong friendship with pop star Billie Eilish and how the two became friends via their common challenges. During an interview with BBC Radio 1, Ella Yelich-O’Connor, a 24-year-old New Zealand singer, stated she and Billie Eilish both struggled with being in the spotlight at an early age.
Movies

Documentary Director Discusses Billie Eilish's Tourete Syndrome

RJ Cutler recently spoke with Deadline about how he chose to portray Billie Eilish’s Tourette syndrome in the documentary, The World’s A Little Blurry. Eilish was diagnosed with Tourette syndrome, a neurological disorder, as a child and the film made no attempts to hide it. Cutler told the outlet, “If...
Celebrities

Billie Eilish apologizes for racial slur

Music star Billie Eilish apologized Monday for a years-old video in which she repeated a racial slur while singing along to rap lyrics by another artist. "[I] love you guys, and many of you have been asking me to address this," Eilish, a wunderkind who at 19 is a multiplatinum singer-songwriter and seven-time Grammy Award winner, wrote in virtually all-lowercase graphical text on Instagram Stories, where posts cycle out after 24 hours. "[A]nd this is something that i WANT to address because i'm being labeled something that i am not. there's a video edit going around of me when i was 13 or 14 where i mouthed a word from a song that at the time i didn't know was a derogatory term used against members of the asian community. i am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that i ever mouthed along to that word."
Celebrities

Billie Eilish Talks Social Media Reaction To That 'Vogue' Cover, Says Some Of It Was 'Not OK'

Billie Eilish is commenting on the reaction to her Vogue cover. The singer, who broke the all-time record for Instagram likes after sharing the cover last month, told Rolling Stone of the social media response to the shoot: “I saw a picture of me on the cover of Vogue a couple of years ago with big, huge oversize clothes . Then the caption was like, ‘That’s called growth.’