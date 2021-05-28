Billie Eilish joins line-up for Vogue's Forces of Fashion summit

One of the biggest albums of 2021 is almost here. Billie Eilish will release her highly-anticipated second album, ‘Happier Than Ever,’ so here’s what you need to know. Turns out, “Everything I Wanted” winning Record of the Year at the 63rd Grammy Awards was merely just the beginning of the year of Billie Eilish. Shortly after Billie added to her growing number of Grammys – she swept the top four categories at the prior ceremony, becoming the second only artist to do so – the “Bad Guy” singer announced Happier Than Ever, her long-awaited follow-up to her debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where DO We Go?. The news came along with a new blonde makeover, a new fashion aesthetic – but the same attitude that has made Billie one of the hottest stars in music today.