With another massive list of terminations made just last week in WWE, former Superstars like Aleister Black (now known as Tommy End) were left to wonder: What’s next for their careers? This week on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, End revealed an in-depth perspective of the days leading up to his release, his most recent character, the Dark Father, and where he stands now. But first, they discussed one of the cons WWE faces when building up their roster, something that’s been echoed among those currently in WWE and beyond.